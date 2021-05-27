Interoperability Testing Unlocks Commercialization of Telit's FN980m 5G Module in Russia

LONDON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced its FN980m 5G module is ready for mass deployment in Russia after successful testing with all major radio access network (RAN) vendors and mobile network operators (MNOs). With lab and live pilot network testing successfully completed in both indoor and outdoor environments, this marks another significant milestone in Russia following Telit's 2020 completion of a 5G connection on a major 4.9 GHz (sub-6 GHz) network.

Launched in 2019, the Telit FN980m—powered by the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System—supports up to 5.5 Gbps downlinks and 1.5 Gbps uplinks, making it ideal for bandwidth-intensive applications such as professional video broadcasting, digital signage and industrial IoT among other use cases. Supporting all major frequency bands, it gives service providers and their customers maximum deployment flexibility. For more information, visit: https://www.telit.com/5g-ready-modules-data-cards/.

"Telit continues to remain the forefront of the 5G market in Russia, thanks to successful interoperability testing with our FN980m 5G module in both sub-6 and millimeter wave (mmWave)," says Marco Contento, vice president of 5G technologies, Telit. "As a worldwide leader in mobile broadband technology with a long-term presence in Russia, we are honored to offer our customers 5G solutions that are reliable, secure and easy to integrate into design."

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, software platforms and global IoT connectivity services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With over two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling them to simplify, connect and manage IoT at any scale.

Copyright © 2021 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit, Telit OneEdge and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Media Contacts

Leslie Hart

Telit

+1 919-415-1510

[email protected]

Lora Wilson

Valerie Christopherson

GRC for Telit

+1 949-608-0276

[email protected]

SOURCE Telit

Related Links

http://www.telit.com

