InterOperate CEO Gives Back to his Alma Mater Through the Maverick Passport Project

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Blakely, CEO of InterOperate, University of Nebraska Omaha alumnus and repeat study abroad participant is helping sponsor the Maverick Passport Project. Blakely and his company are helping current Mavericks study abroad through their donation to fund UNO students obtaining their first passports.

Michael Blakely, CEO of InterOperate, visiting UNO in 2021.

The Maverick Passport Project provides funding and the application assistance needed for students to receive a U.S. passport. Blakely heard about the Maverick Passport Project and wanted to give back. The funds he donated to establish the project will provide current Mavericks with the opportunity to follow in his footsteps.

As the founder and CEO of his own technology company, InterOperate, Blakely leads a team of fully remote employees. His team members are not only allowed, but encouraged, to get out and travel while working.

Blakely's passion for technology stems from an intrinsic need for efficiency and a life outside the office. Founding InterOperate has given him the opportunity to pursue the life he always wanted - working remotely, and traveling while he does.

His vision in starting InterOperate was built on the mission of assisting other companies in regaining time once wasted sitting behind a desk. Through integrations, companies have the ability to automate their processes and workflow to restore a work-life balance and devote more time to their lives outside of work.

In his time at the University of Nebraska Omaha, Blakely participated in multiple Study Abroad programs taking his education globally in countries such as France and Italy.

He pursued an internship with UNO's Study Abroad office and ISA (International Studies Abroad). With his global curiosity still at its peak, he applied to an International Business Master's program at one of UNO's partner institutions, the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China in Chengdu, China. When he returned to UNO, he was chosen as the commencement speaker for his graduating class to inspire his classmates with the stories of his travels.

"Mavericks are so lucky to have the incredibly passionate UNO Education Abroad office and instructors supporting and encouraging them to get out there," said Blakely.

About InterOperate

InterOperate is a professional services company that offers a range of integration and workflow solutions through system integrations. By automating the processes within all the specialized platforms teams utilize every day, InterOperate creates a single source of truth to achieve maximum productivity and streamline day-to-day workflow.

To learn more about InterOperate, visit: https://www.inter-operate.com

To learn more about UNO Education Abroad, visit: https://www.unomaha.edu/international-studies-and-programs/study-abroad/index.php

Contact:

Madelyn Darbonne

9805057675

[email protected]

SOURCE InterOperate

Related Links

http://www.inter-operate.com

