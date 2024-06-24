Interos Appoints Tech Visionaries Yardley Pohl and Chris Lee to Executive Management Team

AI Trailblazers Join Supply Chain Risk Intelligence Leader to Drive Next Phase of Growth

ARLINGTON, Va., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interos, the pioneering supply chain risk intelligence company, today announced the appointments of tech visionaries Yardley Pohl as Chief Product Officer and General Manager, Product Partnerships, and Chris Lee as Chief Revenue Officer. Both leaders will report to CEO Ted Krantz, further strengthening Interos' executive team amid surging market demand for advanced supply chain risk management solutions.

Yardley Pohl Joins as Chief Product Officer and General Manager, Product Partnerships

Yardley Pohl brings over 20 years of experience building and scaling innovative products and platforms at premiere global technology companies. She most recently served as CPTO at market insights platform Data.ai, leading the company's product strategy and vision ahead of its successful acquisition by Riverwood Capital and Sensor Tower earlier this year. Pohl has held additional product transformation roles at Meta, Zillow, Apple, and eBay. As CPO, GM PP, she will spearhead Interos' product vision, strategy, and execution of supply chain lifecycle risk intelligence to accelerate value for customers, partners, and stakeholders.

Chris Lee Appointed Chief Revenue Officer

As Chief Revenue Officer, Chris Lee will oversee Interos' global revenue and go-to-market teams, driving the company's revenue growth and expansion strategies. Lee joins Interos from pricing and revenue analytics leader Zilliant, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer overseeing the company's global sales and go-to-market teams. Lee brings more than 25 years of technology leadership expertise, with proven success scaling high-growth SaaS companies including Salesforce, DocuSign, and others. He held additional executive positions at Latch, Reputation, FinancialForce (now Certinia), and Siebel Systems.

"Yardley and Chris are exemplary leaders who bring exceptional product vision and revenue acceleration expertise to Interos as we revolutionize supply chain risk intelligence for unprecedented market advantage," said Ted Krantz, CEO of Interos. "Their track records of innovation and growth at industry leaders will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach and transform at-risk supply networks with AI predictive analytics that lay the foundation for prescriptive action."

With the additions of Pohl and Lee, Interos further solidifies its position as a leading provider of supply chain risk intelligence, helping the world's largest public and private sector organizations mitigate disruptions that cost the global economy $3 trillion in annual losses.

About Interos

Interos is the supply chain risk intelligence company – building the most trusted and transparent supply chains in the world. Our pioneering discovery and monitoring intelligence spans the lifecycle of supply chain risk, enabling faster and more informed threat mitigation. As the world's first, and only, automated supplier intelligence platform, Interos continuously maps and monitors extended supply chains at speed and scale to protect organizations from regulatory fines, unethical labor, cyber-attacks, and other systemic vulnerabilities. Interos serves a variety of commercial, government, and public sector customers around the world including a host of Global Fortune 500 companies and from within the members of the Five Eyes nations. www.interos.ai.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Interos