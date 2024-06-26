Interos Chosen as Government-Wide Supply Chain Risk Management Platform for National Security and Defense

Groundbreaking Agreement Delivers AI Predictive Risk Intelligence for Resilient Federal Supply Chains

ARLINGTON, Va., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interos, the pioneering supply chain risk intelligence company, today announced a transformative five-year contract with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). The agreement extends the company's cutting-edge technology to all Department of Defense (DoD) and civilian agencies, with direct access to Interos' industry-leading supply chain risk management (SCRM) platform.

The groundbreaking contract solidifies Interos' position at the forefront of supply chain resilience for national security and competitiveness. It builds upon the company's agency-wide deployments with the U.S. Navy, Missile Defense Agency (MDA), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Health and Human Services (HHS), and other mission-critical organizations.

"This award offers a tremendous growth opportunity for Interos and SCRM leaders across the Public Sector. We are privileged to assist our long-standing government partners in fortifying mission-critical supply chains using breakthroughs in applied AI and machine learning," said Ted Krantz, CEO of Interos. "In today's volatile environment, federal leaders require AI predictive analytics to anticipate disruptions before they impact national security. This agreement delivers the advanced supply chain risk intelligence agencies need to build responsive supply chains resilient to emerging threats."

Under the new contract vehicle, federal agencies can quickly gain the ability to continuously monitor, model, and mitigate threats across the defense industrial base. Leveraging Interos' supply chain risk intelligence, government decision makers can continuously map their global multi-tier supplier networks across a myriad of emerging threats with greater speed and accuracy. This supplier ecosystem transparency enables proactive identification and mitigation of risks spanning foreign ownership, sanctions, cyber, financial, geopolitical, catastrophic, governance, and ESG factors.

"Interos' selection represents a paradigm shift in how the federal government approaches supply chain resilience," said Norbert Jocz, VP Public Sector at Interos. "We are providing agencies with a unified, AI-driven capability to gain real-time visibility and actionable intelligence across their supplier ecosystems to safeguard military readiness and protect critical infrastructure. This revolutionary approach empowers the government to act in advance of emerging crisis, identify hidden threats, and dynamically optimize mitigation strategies to assure supply chain resilience."

Interos continues to redefine supply chain risk management, evolving organizations from foundational visibility and monitoring to applied AI for predictive and tailored intelligence. This next-generation capability lays the path forward to prescriptive analytics for intelligent, responsive supply chain orchestration.

The GSA establishes long-term government-wide contracts allowing agencies to access these and other advanced technologies from pre-qualified vendors. Interos' technology is offered through its partnership with Carahsoft, The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider. By collaborating with multiple departments to implement Interos as an enterprise SCRM platform, Carahsoft's GSA Schedule facilitates streamlined platform acquisition, empowering leaders to quickly strengthen and scale SCRM capability across the federal enterprise.

"Carahsoft is committed to bolstering supply chain risk intelligence and resilience across the Public Sector," said Alex Whitworth, Supply Chain Risk Management Lead at Carahsoft. "Our federal customers face unprecedented global volatility posing substantial risks to essential government functions. By partnering with Interos, we deliver streamlined access to AI-powered predictive risk management – a game-changing capability for protecting national security supply chains."

The Interos Federal Supply Chain Risk Management Platform is now available to all U.S. government agencies through Carahsoft's GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (888) 662-2724 or [email protected].

About Interos

Interos is the supply chain risk intelligence company – building the most trusted and transparent supply chains in the world. Our pioneering discovery and monitoring intelligence spans the lifecycle of supply chain risk, enabling faster and more informed threat mitigation. As the world's first, and only, automated supplier intelligence platform, we continuously map and monitor extended supply chains at speed and scale to protect organizations from regulatory fines, unethical labor, cyber-attacks, and other systemic vulnerabilities. Interos serves a variety of commercial, government, and public sector customers around the world including a host of Global Fortune 500 companies and from within the members of the Five Eyes nations. www.interos.ai.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Interos