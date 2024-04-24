Interos Expands ESG Risk Coverage to Bolster Transparent and Ethical Supply Chains

Enhanced risk model pre-empts threats for sustainable resilience and social responsibility across mission-critical supply chains

ARLINGTON, Va., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interos, the AI-first supply chain risk company, today announced its enhanced ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) risk model to accelerate sustainability and compliance across global supply chains. The cutting-edge technology leverages a sophisticated, multi-source data approach to embed depth and context to ESG risk data, helping organizations identify and prioritize enterprise response.

Interos' latest innovation, featured at the company's annual customer summit, extends ESG risk coverage to critical metrics on Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, forced labor, government intervention, diversity, corporate ownership, and more. It includes proprietary data from a range of sources, including ESG Book, a leading global sustainability and technology company. The enhancement aligns with a surge in regulatory actions redefining corporate ESG risk practices, including the E.U. Supply Chain Act and the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) in the U.S. Attendees at the Interos summit praised the model's emissions data in particular, noting the challenge of sourcing reliable Scope 1, 2, and 3 intelligence.

"Leaders across industries recognize a majority of ESG violations originate in sub-tier supply chains, emphasizing the criticality of trusted data to support proactive and continuous lifecycle risk management," explains Andrea Little Limbago, VP Research & Insights, Interos. "By integrating data driven ESG considerations into operational strategies, organizations can safeguard their financial performance and reputation, while also addressing the profound human impact."

The enhanced risk model provides deeper context for key ESG sub-factors that trigger disruption, giving organizations the flexibility to interpret data aligned to their organization's risk appetite.

Maria Mähl, Head of USA ESG Solutions at ESG Book, noted that growing public scrutiny has made ESG a dominant force in corporate agendas, saying "Demand for transparent, technology-enabled sustainability information is growing, driven by a fast-evolving ESG risk landscape. With more and more businesses adapting their risk frameworks to integrate ESG and climate considerations into corporate strategies, we are pleased to support the adoption of next generation supply chain data solutions."

The updated ESG risk model accelerates organizations to proactive risk approaches anchored in transparent, traceable, and verified data. It monitors a range of critical attributes reflecting the multi-faceted nature of ESG threats:

Emissions: Improving environmental impact assessments by broadening the range of evaluated emissions, introducing firm-specific emissions categorization, and providing advanced metrics to understand environmental complexities.

Improving environmental impact assessments by broadening the range of evaluated emissions, introducing firm-specific emissions categorization, and providing advanced metrics to understand environmental complexities. Diversity: Offering a detailed framework for evaluating diversity in firm ownership and workforce, emphasizing inclusivity and representation in both leadership and operations, aligning with broader societal trends and emerging global regulations.

Offering a detailed framework for evaluating diversity in firm ownership and workforce, emphasizing inclusivity and representation in both leadership and operations, aligning with broader societal trends and emerging global regulations. Forced Labor: Introducing extensive assessments of unethical labor violations and comprehensive metrics for forced and child labor, offering a targeted approach at firm and country levels for better accountability and effective intervention.

Introducing extensive assessments of unethical labor violations and comprehensive metrics for forced and child labor, offering a targeted approach at firm and country levels for better accountability and effective intervention. Foreign Ownership: providing detailed assessments and metrics to evaluate foreign/state influence and the potential to disrupt or constrain operations in extended supply chains.

Josh Whitney, Accenture's North America lead, Sustainable Value Chain and ESG Measurement and Reporting, highlighted the critical role of sub-tier ESG data in supporting business performance.

"Accenture is proud of the outstanding collaboration between Interos and ESG Book, both members of our Project Spotlight investment and engagement program, to reinvent the role that N-tier ESG supply chain data can play in enabling more sustainable and resilient businesses," Whitney explained. "Supply chain ESG risks are strongly tied to business value, making multi-tier risk identification, measurement and modeling essential. The combination of Interos' ESG risk model, with ESG Book's database of reported ESG risk scores and supporting data, will provide deeper visibility into ESG risks, allowing companies to plan proactive responses and mitigate disruption. This can enable improved efficiencies and performance, resulting in responsible business practices that drive long-term growth."

Interos' pioneering risk intelligence platform enables real-time multi-tier supply chain mapping and monitoring at speed and scale. The company's award-winning technology continuously analyzes 400+ million global entities for regulatory violations, cyber-attacks, ESG issues and other systemic threats that trigger disruption.

About Interos

Interos is the AI-first supply chain risk management company – helping companies build the most trusted and transparent supply chain in the world. Our pioneering risk intelligence platform spans the lifecycle of supply chain risk, enabling faster and more informed threat mitigation. As the world's first, and only, automated supplier resilience platform, we continuously map and monitor extended supply chains at speed and scale to protect organizations from regulatory fines, unethical labor, cyber-attacks and other systemic vulnerabilities. Interos serves a variety of commercial, government, and public sector customers around the world including a host of Global Fortune 500 companies and from within the members of the Five Eyes nations. www.interos.ai.

About ESG Book

ESG Book is a global leader in sustainability data and technology. Combining market-leading sustainability and climate data with an ESG disclosure platform that provides access to almost 170,000 corporate disclosures and analytics, ESG Book directly connects companies with financial institutions. The firm's cloud-based sustainability dashboard is used by the world's largest companies and consultants for ESG performance management, peer benchmarking, and regulatory compliance. ESG Book serves over 100 institutional clients globally including Bloomberg, BNY Mellon, Citi, Dow Jones, HSBC, Glass Lewis, JP Morgan, Google, and Nikkei. For more information, visit esgbook.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Interos