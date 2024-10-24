Interos Secures $40M Investment from Blue Owl Capital

Leader in Supply Chain Risk Intelligence deepens customer value, moving into industry-first AI-powered predictive analytics

ARLINGTON Va., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interos, a global leader in AI-powered supply chain risk intelligence, trusted by over 100 Fortune 1000 companies and numerous leading federal agencies, today announced a strategic $40 million growth capital investment from funds managed by Blue Owl Capital. This new infusion of capital supports recent momentum the company has experienced while reinforcing Interos' mission to revolutionize supply chain resilience at a time when global disruptions are at an all-time high.

The investment builds on a history of strong financial backing from top-tier investors, including NightDragon, Kleiner Perkins, and Venrock, alongside strategic investments from industry powerhouses such as Accenture, Coupa, and ServiceNow. Together, this robust support positions Interos to further expand its AI-driven insights, helping enterprises and governments navigate and mitigate risk across their global supply chains with unmatched precision and scale.

The investment will focus on strengthening the company's product-led growth strategy, deepening its AI capabilities and broadening its multi-vector go-to-market model, enabling Interos to deliver even more value to customers.

In the post-pandemic world, supply chains have faced increased risk with heightened geopolitical tensions, far-reaching cyber attacks and increasingly volatile weather. Interos provides leading enterprises, as well as major government agencies, real-time visibility into their extended supply chains through mapping and monitoring systemic threats and mitigating current and future supply chain risks.

"The investment from Blue Owl is a vote of confidence for our vision into AI-powered predictive analytics," says Ted Krantz, CEO of Interos. "As the market leader, we are primed to accelerate adoption of our platform across the entire supply chain risk lifecycle at a time when the supply chain ecosystem has never been more strategic and complex."

Interos is the trusted risk management partner for both commercial market leaders including Google and L3Harris, and federal entities such as NASA and the US Navy. The award-winning risk intelligence platform continuously analyzes 400+ million global entities across 11+ billion relationships in the industry's largest knowledge graph.

Recent momentum includes:

Adding fresh, highly experienced executive talent

Expanded ecosystem footprint with Dun and Bradstreet and SAP Ariba partnerships

Launching new products like Resilience Watchtower

Selected as the government-wide supply chain risk management platform for national security and defense with the U.S. General Services Administration extending into all Department of Defense (DoD) and civilian agencies

"We are excited to partner with Interos as a differentiated supply chain risk management SaaS provider across a broad range of commercial and government use cases," said Ivan Zinn, Managing Director at Blue Owl Capital. "Together with Ted and the Interos team, we look forward to contributing our deep software expertise to accelerate and align with the Company's mission of expanding its predictive analytics functionality and further supporting its impressive growth vector."

Dave DeWalt, Interos Chairman, Founder and CEO of NightDragon, and former CEO of FireEye, McAfee, and Documentum, added, "We are living in the midst of a global supply chain crisis, creating an incredible market opportunity for innovators like Interos who have the technology, team and mission drive to solve this critical challenge. With this new infusion of growth capital, Interos is well-positioned to drive additional innovation and bring trust and transparency to global supply chains."

Jefferies LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Interos and Cooley LLP acted as legal counsel.

