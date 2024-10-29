Interos Strengthens Market Position with New AI Technology, Strategic Partnerships, and Key Leadership Appointments

Company Expands Capabilities to Address Surging Demand for Supply Chain Risk Intelligence

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interos, a global leader in AI-powered supply chain risk intelligence, today announced new platform capabilities, strategic partnerships and executive appointments that further its ability to mitigate rising supply chain risk for organizations worldwide with the power of AI. The announcements were made at its inaugural Risk Intelligence Summit in Washington, DC and come on the heels of $40 million in funding announced last week.

"Interos is changing the game in supply chain risk intelligence," said Ted Krantz, CEO at Interos. "By bringing the latest innovations and partnerships, as well as expanding our team with leading industry executives, we are revolutionizing the supply chain risk lifecycle with AI and predictive analytics to help our customers and organizations worldwide mitigate rising risk."

Interos is the trusted risk management partner for both commercial and federal market leaders including Google, L3Harris, NASA and the US Navy. At the Interos Risk Intelligence Summit, speakers included Delta, NASA, JPMorgan Chase and Accenture. These and other thought leaders convened in Washington, DC to discuss rising global supply chain challenges and the use of AI to reduce risk.

Expanded Platform Capabilities and Partnerships

Interos' award-winning risk intelligence platform continuously monitors 400+ million global entities across 11+ billion relationships in the industry's largest knowledge graph. Coupled with strategic partnerships, it provides enterprises with the tools they need to navigate the complex challenges of today's global supply chains.

New capabilities and partnerships include:

New "Ask Interos" Launch – "Ask Interos" is a new AI-powered conversational technology that enables organizations to identify supplier threats in real-time. This industry-first technology streamlines corporate risk identification by allowing users to pose critical questions about their ecosystems — including cyber, regulatory, and financial risks — receiving real-time answers without sifting through multiple reports. The launch comes at a crucial time when organizations are inundated with data yet struggle to separate complex supply chain noise from actionable insights.

– "Ask Interos" is a new AI-powered conversational technology that enables organizations to identify supplier threats in real-time. This industry-first technology streamlines corporate risk identification by allowing users to pose critical questions about their ecosystems — including cyber, regulatory, and financial risks — receiving real-time answers without sifting through multiple reports. The launch comes at a crucial time when organizations are inundated with data yet struggle to separate complex supply chain noise from actionable insights. Interos Goes Live in the SAP Ariba Store – Interos also announced a strategic partnership with SAP Ariba, a leading provider of cloud-based procurement solutions. This collaboration embeds Interos' comprehensive risk insights into SAP Ariba's procurement workflows, enabling procurement teams to proactively manage systemic threats throughout the supplier lifecycle. The partnership will allow for deeper visibility, a holistic view of vulnerabilities, real-time data and risk monitoring across Zero Day alerts, and proactive workflows embedded across procurement activities.

"Interos is dedicated to delivering powerful insights in crucible moments when our customers need us the most," said Yardley Pohl, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Interos. "With 'Ask Interos' and our new partnership with SAP Ariba, we are stepping up innovation to arm organizations with ground-breaking capabilities to navigate continued macroeconomic volatility."

Expanded Highly Experienced Leadership

Interos also announced the addition of esteemed technology leader Frank Verdecanna to the Board of Directors. Verdecanna brings over 30 years of financial and enterprise expertise, including serving as Chief Financial Officer for public and private companies and as a key contributor to two initial public offerings, over 15 acquisitions, and most recently Mandiant's $5 billion sale to Google. He will help Interos continue its overall market momentum and industry-first AI-powered predictive analytics push.

Verdecanna's appointment follows multiple changes to the Interos executive leadership team, including Chief Executive Officer Ted Krantz, Chief Product and Technology Officer Yardley Pohl, and Chief Revenue Officer Chris Lee. The new leadership brings a demonstrated track record of driving impressive growth at leading AI companies including C3.ai, SAP America, Salesforce and Meta.

"I am excited to join the board of Interos at such a transformative time for the supply chain risk intelligence industry. As businesses increasingly rely on complex, interconnected ecosystems, the need for robust, AI-driven solutions to manage and mitigate supply chain risks is more critical than ever. I look forward to working with the talented team at Interos to further advance the mission," said Frank Verdecanna, Board Member, Interos.

For more information on the new products, partnerships and executive leadership team, please visit www.interos.ai.

About Interos

Interos is the AI risk intelligence company – building the most trusted and transparent supply chains in the world. Our pioneering discovery and monitoring intelligence spans the lifecycle of supply chain risk, enabling faster and more informed threat mitigation. As the world's first, and only, automated supplier intelligence platform, we continuously map and monitor extended supply chains at speed and scale to protect organizations from regulatory fines, unethical labor, cyber-attacks, and other systemic vulnerabilities. Interos serves a variety of commercial, government, and public sector customers around the world including a host of Global Fortune 500 companies and from within the members of the Five Eyes nations. For more information, visit www.interos.ai.

