InterPark Announces Leadership Changes

Senior Executives Promoted to Ensure Seamless Transition

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InterPark, the largest owner-operator of parking real estate in the United States, is announcing Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer leadership transitions effective January 1, 2025.

Marshall Peck, current CEO and co-founder of the Chicago-based company, will transition to the Board of Directors, and Michael Prussian, current CIO and co-founder, will assume the role of Senior Advisor.

James Mueller, currently Chief Operating Officer, will be promoted to CEO, and Andrew Runge, currently Chief Financial Officer, will be elevated to CIO.

"Jim is a thoughtful and experienced leader, and I am confident his steady hand and measured approach will lead to InterPark's future success," said Peck. "After leading the company for decades, I am looking forward to my new role as well as watching the company achieve new heights."

"After more than 30 years in our business, I'm excited to provide insight and counsel for Jim and Andy as they step into their new leadership roles," said Prussian. "I am confident in their ability to lead the company and chart a bright course for the future."

"Marshall and Michael have been instrumental in shaping InterPark into the successful company it is today and positioning us to prosper in the future," said Mueller. "Their vision and dedication have established a strong foundation, and I am honored to step into the CEO role to build on their legacy."

"I am excited for the opportunity to further the growth and success of InterPark in a new role," said Runge. "Marshall and Michael have led this company for decades, and their new roles will allow for continued guidance and expertise during a seamless transition."

Peck and Prussian founded InterPark in 1996. Since then, InterPark has acquired and managed a large portfolio of city center and off-airport parking locations, totaling more than 60 assets across 16 cities.

As COO since 2018, Mueller has been responsible for all parking operations and commercial activity encompassing over $250 million in operating revenue, as well as digital marketing. Prior to joining InterPark, Mr. Mueller was a Senior Executive in the Airline and Rental Car industries.

Runge joined InterPark as CFO in 2011 after serving as Senior Vice President Finance for General Growth Properties, a publicly traded real estate investment trust. He has more than 30 years of experience in commercial real estate finance and accounting.

About InterPark

InterPark is the largest owner-operator of parking real estate in the United States, committed to providing efficient and customer-focused parking solutions. Founded in 1996, InterPark operates in more than 16 cities, focusing on delivering quality service and strategic growth.

