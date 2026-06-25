Interplay Learning Announces 2026 Excellence Awards Winners, Honoring Organizations Advancing Workforce Training and Safety

Awards recognize customer-led innovation in training across the skilled trades and industrial sectors

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning, the leading provider of immersive training for the skilled trades and industrial crafts, today announced the winners of the 2026 Interplay Excellence Awards, recognizing customers who are driving measurable impact through workforce training and development. The awards highlight organizations using Interplay and Industrial Training International (ITI) to improve safety outcomes, accelerate skill development and create stronger career pathways for their teams.

The Interplay Excellence Awards recognize customers who are driving measurable impact through workforce training and development.

"This year's winners reflect a growing focus on building structured, scalable training programs that support both business performance, workforce development and employee growth," said Doug Donovan, CEO and founder of Interplay Learning. "Across industries, these organizations are showing what's possible when training is treated as a strategic investment, helping teams work more safely, develop skills faster and prepare for long-term success."

The Interplay Excellence Awards recognize organizations across four key areas of impact. This year's winners include:

Industry Excellence Award

Recognizing customers who have achieved measurable business results, such as growth, efficiency gains or cost savings through training.

Winner: Mark-Taylor Inc





Recognizing customers who have achieved measurable business results, such as growth, efficiency gains or cost savings through training. Safety Champion Award

Recognizing customers strengthening workplace safety by reducing risk, reinforcing best practices and building a culture of safety through training.

Winner: Chumash Casino Resort





Recognizing customers strengthening workplace safety by reducing risk, reinforcing best practices and building a culture of safety through training. Career Ladder Award

Recognizing organizations that have built clear, structured pathways for career progression, enabling employees to grow their skills and advance within their roles.

Winner: Westgate Resorts Inc.





Recognizing organizations that have built clear, structured pathways for career progression, enabling employees to grow their skills and advance within their roles. Better Careers, Better Lives Award

Recognizing organizations that create meaningful career opportunities and deliver strong learner outcomes across their workforce.

Winner: Universal Technical Institute

Winners were selected by a panel of industry peers from Interplay's customer community, including previous Interplay Excellence Award winners and finalists. Judges included Katie Bruggeman (Center for People), Nik Navan (Invitation Homes), Lee Kenney (Hilltop Property Services), Kendell Draughn (Ferguson Enterprises Inc.) and Billy Joe Arie (Performance Contractors), each bringing firsthand experience in workforce training and development.

Winners received a range of prizes designed to support ongoing learning and development, helping them continue to invest in training initiatives and workforce growth.

For more information about the Interplay Excellence Awards, and this year's finalists, please visit: https://www.interplaylearning.com/interplay-excellence-awards/

About Interplay Learning

Interplay Learning, the leader in immersive learning for the skilled trades and industrial crafts, now includes Industrial Training International (ITI), the global leader in specialized industrial learning solutions. Leveraging instructor-led training, online simulations, AI, and VR, Interplay helps organizations and educational institutions upskill faster, reduce risk, and increase operational readiness. With over 500,000 people trained, Interplay is shaping the future of workforce development, building better careers and better lives. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

Recent accolades include TIME's 2026 America's Top EdTech Companies, Forbes 2026 America's Best Startup Employers, the 2025 IACET Instructional Impact Award, 2025 Inc 5000 list, Deloitte's 2025 Technology Fast 500 list, Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, AHR's 2024 Innovation Award, IACET 2024 Innovation of the Year Award, and NFMT 2024 Vision Awards.

To learn more about Interplay Learning, visit interplaylearning.com.

SOURCE Interplay Learning