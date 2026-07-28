Philadelphia International Airport Partners with Interplay Learning to Scale Facilities Maintenance Training Across Critical Airport Operations

PHL is standardizing facilities maintenance training across 3.2 million square feet of airport infrastructure through on-demand simulation-based learning.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning, the leading provider of immersive training for the skilled trades and industrial crafts, today announced a partnership with Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) to scale the airport's facilities maintenance training through Interplay's on-demand, simulation-based learning platform. This initiative is designed to support technician development as experienced staff retire and demand for skilled maintenance talent increases across one of the nation's busiest airports.

Interplay Learning, the leading provider of immersive training for the skilled trades and industrial crafts, has partnered with Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) to strengthen facilities maintenance training through simulation-based learning.

Serving more than 30 million passengers annually, PHL operates a complex facilities infrastructure spanning seven terminals and 3.2 million square feet. Its facilities maintenance team of more than 500 technicians is responsible for maintaining critical HVAC systems, central utility plants, electrical infrastructure, building automation systems, pumps, and boilers. To support these systems across a 24/7 operating environment, PHL is using Interplay Learning's simulation-based training to provide technicians with on-demand access to interactive troubleshooting scenarios, helping technicians build job-ready skills while supporting reliable operations and the airport's high standards for traveler comfort, cleanliness, and continuous uptime.

"As the skilled trades workforce continues to evolve, we're placing greater emphasis on building and sustaining internal technical capability," said Gregory Phillips, chief operating officer, Philadelphia International Airport. "We needed a more consistent approach to training that ensures technicians are prepared to safely and effectively maintain critical airport systems while also helping strengthen skills across all experience levels throughout their careers."

While experienced technicians benefit from refreshers on advanced building automation systems, newer employees often require foundational technical training. Interplay Learning provides a consistent platform to support both needs.

"What stood out to us was how practical the training is," said Milton Robinson, vice president of facilities maintenance, Philadelphia International Airport. "If a technician needs to brush up on a specific system before tackling a job, it's available immediately. They can work through the material, practice troubleshooting scenarios like variable frequency drives and centrifugal pumps, and build confidence before they're working on equipment in the field."

PHL is implementing structured learning paths across its maintenance workforce, including training in HVAC, building automation systems, electrical safety, pumps, boilers, OSHA requirements, and EPA 608 certification. The on-demand format supports both onboarding and ongoing technical development and is accessible across multiple airport locations, including Northeast Philadelphia Airport (PNE).

"The skilled trades shortage is reshaping how organizations develop maintenance talent," said Doug Donovan, chief executive officer, Interplay Learning. "Philadelphia International Airport is leading the way in building a structured training program that strengthens technician readiness and supports the safety and reliability of airport operations."

About Philadelphia International Airport

As the only major airport serving the nation's seventh-largest metro area, PHL connects travelers to 130+ destinations with more than 400 daily departures on 29 airlines. Located 7 miles from downtown Philadelphia, PHL offers the reach and world-class amenities of a global airport, with the heart and pride of a local one. Self-sustaining with no local tax dollar use, PHL is one of the largest economic engines in the region, generating $18.7 billion to the economy and accounting for 102,600 full-time jobs annually.

PNE, located on 1,150 acres in Northeast Philadelphia, supports general aviation and corporate flights as a key reliever airport, with around 215 based aircraft.

Together, PHL and PNE are dedicated to providing world-class service, reliable operations, and lasting growth—for our region and everyone who passes through. Visit phl.org to learn more.

About Interplay Learning

Interplay Learning, the leader in immersive learning for the skilled trades and industrial crafts, now includes Industrial Training International (ITI), the global leader in specialized industrial learning solutions. Leveraging instructor-led training, online simulations, AI, and VR, Interplay helps organizations and educational institutions upskill faster, reduce risk, and increase operational readiness. With over 500,000 people trained, Interplay is shaping the future of workforce development, building better careers and better lives. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

Recent accolades include TIME's 2026 America's Top EdTech Companies, Forbes 2026 America's Best Startup Employers, the 2025 IACET Instructional Impact Award, 2025 Inc 5000 list, Deloitte's 2025 Technology Fast 500 list, Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, AHR's 2024 Innovation Award, IACET 2024 Innovation of the Year Award, and NFMT 2024 Vision Awards.

SOURCE Interplay Learning