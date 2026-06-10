Interplay Learning selected as "Career Readiness Solution of the Year" in 2026 EdTech Breakthrough Awards

Workforce development innovator recognized for advancing immersive career training in the skilled trades

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning, the leading provider of immersive training for the skilled trades and industrial crafts, today announced it has been named the "Career Readiness Solution of the Year" in the 8th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program. This award recognizes the company's commitment to building better careers and better lives through innovative, technology-driven education.

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards recognize and highlight the most innovative solutions and companies in the EdTech space. This year's program was highly competitive, with over 3,000 nominations pouring in from across the world. Interplay Learning joins an extensive list of top companies and startups chosen as select breakthrough winners, including Canvas, LEGO Education, PowerSchool and Cisco.

"We're delighted to be recognized by the EdTech Breakthrough Awards as a leader in career readiness," said Doug Donovan, CEO and founder of Interplay Learning. "Our mission has always been to empower the people who build, maintain and operate the world we live in. This award validates our approach of using immersive 3D simulations to build skills faster, safer, and more effectively."

Interplay Learning's platform leverages advanced technologies like immersive 3D simulations to provide hands-on learning experiences in risk-free environments. By combining expert-led videos, interactive simulations, custom learning paths and skill assessments, Interplay helps organizations and educational institutions upskill faster, reduce operational risk and create clear pathways for career progression.

This recognition follows a year of significant momentum for Interplay Learning, which has now trained over 500,000 people and offers more than 1,800 hours of unique, expert-created career-readiness content. The company continues to redefine workforce development by making high-quality, skilled trades training accessible anytime, anywhere, on any device.

For more information about the EdTech Breakthrough Awards, visit edtechbreakthrough.com.

For more information about Interplay Learning and its award-winning career readiness solutions, visit interplaylearning.com.

About Interplay Learning

Interplay Learning, the leader in immersive learning for the skilled trades and industrial crafts, now includes Industrial Training International (ITI), the global leader in specialized industrial learning solutions. Leveraging instructor-led training, online simulations, AI, and VR, Interplay helps organizations and educational institutions upskill faster, reduce risk, and increase operational readiness. With over 500,000 people trained, Interplay is shaping the future of workforce development, building better careers and better lives. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

Recent accolades include the 2025 IACET Instructional Impact Award, the 2025 Inc 5000 list, Deloitte's 2025 Technology Fast 500 list, Forbes 2025 America's Best Startup Employers, Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, AHR's 2024 Innovation Award, IACET 2024 Innovation of the Year Award, and NFMT 2024 Vision Awards. To learn more about Interplay Learning, visit interplaylearning.com.

SOURCE Interplay Learning