Interplay Learning earns fourth appearance on Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies

The EdTech company climbs to No. 1152 on respected list

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning, the leading provider of immersive training for skilled and craft trades, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, marking its place among the fastest-growing companies in the United States. The company is ranked No. 1152, up from last year's spot at No. 1379.

The annual Inc. 5000 recognizes exceptional growth among America's most successful independent companies across a wide range of industries. Past honorees include Chobani, Microsoft, Patagonia, Oracle and Meta. Interplay Learning previously made the list in 2018, 2022 and 2025.

Companies on the Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025 and only U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent businesses are eligible. Among the ranked companies, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%; collectively, these organizations have added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the same three-year period.

"Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for four years reflects the growing demand for better, faster ways to build a skilled workforce," said Doug Donovan, CEO and founder of Interplay Learning. "Employers and workforce development organizations need training that helps people get job-ready faster, work safely and build skills that last. We're making hands-on, job-relevant learning accessible anytime, anywhere and helping more people build better careers and better lives."

This year's Inc. 5000 spotlights companies reshaping growth across industries including AI, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, consumer products and professional services. By expanding their reach and creating new jobs, these companies show that American entrepreneurship continues to drive economic growth.

Interplay Learning uses advanced technologies, including immersive 3D simulations, VR, and AI, to deliver hands-on training in risk-free environments. Its platform combines expert-led videos, interactive simulations, custom learning paths and skill assessments to help organizations and educational institutions accelerate upskilling, reduce operational risk and create clear career pathways.

The Inc. 5000 listing joins a series of recent acknowledgments for Interplay Learning's standing in the EdTech industry. Most notably, Interplay was named "Career Readiness Solution of the Year" in the 2026 EdTech Breakthrough Awards program and was ranked in TIME's 2026 listing of the World's Top EdTech Companies. Interplay Learning was also named to Forbes' list of America's Best Startup Employers for 2026, further emphasizing its growth and culture.

To view the complete list, visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2026. To learn more about Interplay Learning, visit www.interplaylearning.com.

About Interplay Learning

Interplay Learning, the leader in immersive learning for the skilled trades and industrial crafts, now includes Industrial Training International (ITI), the global leader in specialized industrial learning solutions. Leveraging instructor-led training, online simulations, AI, and VR, Interplay helps organizations and educational institutions upskill faster, reduce risk, and increase operational readiness. With over 500,000 people trained, Interplay is shaping the future of workforce development, building better careers and better lives. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

Recent accolades include TIME's 2026 America's Top EdTech Companies, Forbes 2026 America's Best Startup Employers, the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, 2025 IACET Instructional Impact Award, 2025 Inc 5000 list, Deloitte's 2025 Technology Fast 500 list, Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, AHR's 2024 Innovation Award, IACET 2024 Innovation of the Year Award, and NFMT 2024 Vision Awards.

SOURCE Interplay Learning