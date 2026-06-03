Interplay Learning expands data center training to meet surging AI infrastructure workforce demand

VR and simulation-based training tools will equip maintenance teams with the skills needed to meet performance standards in a demanding and rapidly growing sector

AUSTIN, Texas, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning, the leading provider of immersive training for the skilled trades and industrial crafts, has launched a new data center maintenance training catalog. As AI-driven demand for data center capacity accelerates, the industry faces increasing pressure to hire and onboard skilled technicians. Interplay's simulation-based training helps data center operators ramp up skilled technicians faster while preparing them to safely operate and maintain the complex electrical and cooling systems powering modern data centers.

The new offering combines immersive simulations, expert-led video instruction, assessments, and role-based training to help teams build the electrical, mechanical, cooling, and safety skills needed for mission-critical data center environments. The catalog includes foundational data center training, power and cooling infrastructure courses, safety and security training, and hands-on troubleshooting content covering systems such as CRAC units, chillers, PLCs, and electrical distribution equipment.

"In the data center environment, every second matters," said Doug Donovan, CEO, Interplay Learning. "As infrastructure becomes more complex, the industry needs more than theoretical training. Technicians need hands-on practice with the systems they'll operate in the real world. Interplay's training builds operational capability faster and enables technicians to troubleshoot problems, reinforce critical procedures and develop real experience before they're put in high-pressure situations."

Unlike traditional compliance-based training programs, Interplay's simulation-based approach prepares technicians for the real operational challenges they will face on the job. Through hands-on practice tied to real-world systems and failure scenarios, the training helps teams build troubleshooting confidence, improve decision-making and respond more effectively in high-pressure live environments.

The catalog is designed for teams responsible for uptime, incident response and system reliability across data center environments, supporting the technicians and maintenance professionals who must diagnose issues quickly and keep critical systems running. By helping organizations identify and close critical skills gaps, Interplay's program supports stronger uptime protection and reduces reliance on external vendors.

The Interplay platform also gives organizations visibility into workforce readiness through reporting and skill tracking tools that help managers monitor progress, validate competencies and support ongoing development. This allows data center operators to standardize training across teams and locations while creating clearer pathways for technician growth and advancement.

To learn more about Interplay Learning, visit interplaylearning.com.

About Interplay Learning

Interplay Learning, the leader in immersive learning for the skilled trades and industrial crafts, now includes Industrial Training International (ITI), the global leader in specialized industrial learning solutions. Leveraging instructor-led training, online simulations, AI, and VR, Interplay helps organizations and educational institutions upskill faster, reduce risk, and increase operational readiness. With over 500,000 people trained, Interplay is shaping the future of workforce development, building better careers and better lives. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

Recent accolades include TIME's 2026 America's Top EdTech Companies, Forbes 2026 America's Best Startup Employers, the 2025 IACET Instructional Impact Award, 2025 Inc 5000 list, Deloitte's 2025 Technology Fast 500 list, Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, AHR's 2024 Innovation Award, IACET 2024 Innovation of the Year Award, and NFMT 2024 Vision Awards.

To learn more about Interplay Learning, visit interplaylearning.com.

SOURCE Interplay Learning