Interplex new Battery Interconnect System Empowering Next-gen EV Batteries

News provided by

Interplex

22 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

Fully prepared for mass production, Cell-PLX interconnect platform eases BMS implementations 

SINGAPORE, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplex, a world leader in powering e-mobility solutions of tomorrow by designing and manufacturing interconnect and mechanical products, will be exhibiting at The Battery Show, taking place in Stuttgart, Germany. The company will introduce during the event its new flexible proprietary battery current collector system, called Cell-PLX™, based on a weld-less click-on arrangement.

Continue Reading
Interplex UTurn Technology
Interplex UTurn Technology

On Tuesday, May 23, from 12:05 pm, Maarten Langendonk, VP Manufacturing Engineering at Interplex, will join like-minded industry peers on the 'The Future in Battery & EV Sustainability' panel session. At 10:45 am the following day, Randy Tan, Product Portfolio Director at Interplex, will deliver a technical presentation on the Battery Manufacturing and Quality session track. Entitled 'How to address sustainability and cost pressure with customized battery interconnect solutions', Mr. Tan will introduce new technologies for EV battery current collectors addressing issues many OEM's and battery producers are facing, including market cost pressure and sustainability requirements.

"There are two important objectives that EV manufacturers, their battery suppliers and technology partners need to address – rising costs and sustainability," says Randy Tan, Product Portfolio Director, Interplex. "Our Cell-PLX™ interconnect platform automates the battery interconnection process – a high-volume solution that will deliver substantial time and cost savings. It also offers significant recycling and cell replacement advantages, which can positively impact the environment."

For those planning to visit The Battery Show and are interested in getting to know Interplex battery interconnect experts, visit Interplex in Booth 8-B30 or check link here.

About Interplex

Interplex, a world leader in designing and manufacturing customized interconnect and high precision products solutions, is a go-to-source to solve complex design challenges for the e-mobility, medical and information & communications technology (ICT) markets. We create value by helping our customers reduce their Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and achieve this by leveraging our unique multidisciplinary skill set from both electro-mechanical and mechanical disciplines. As a long-time innovator and trusted supplier to the e-Mobility industry, Interplex is a key enabler in developing critical product technologies for efficient batteries, motors, power distribution systems, fuel cell components, and advanced assembly processes.

Headquartered in Singapore, Interplex has more than 11,000 employees across 20 sites and 13 countries and 6 main R&D Centers where all its activities are conducted in a socially responsible way, with minimal impact on the environment.  Learn more at www.interplex.com

Press Contacts:
Interplex
Selvan Wilhelm
[email protected]
Tel : +33 6 74 71 80 47

Agency Contact:
Publitek US
Erin McMahon                       
[email protected]
+1 630.962.7535

Publitek Germany
Carsten Otte  
[email protected]
+49 (0)4181 968098-80

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081481/Interplex.jpg

SOURCE Interplex

Also from this source

Interplex atteint les normes les plus élevées en matière de développement durable

Interplex logra con éxito los más altos puntos de referencia de sostenibilidad

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.