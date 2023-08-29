Interplex Showcases Latest Motor Stator Busbar for EV Motors

News provided by

Interplex

29 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Efficient electrical power transmission and distribution within electric traction motors

The Battery Show North America  2023 

Sept. 12 - 14

Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi (MI)

Booth #2766

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplex, a world leader in powering e-mobility solutions of tomorrow by designing and manufacturing interconnect and mechanical products, will be exhibiting at The Battery Show, taking place in Novi, Michigan. During the event, the company will introduce its Motor Stator Busbars for electric vehicles (EVs), which efficiently and effectively connect the stator windings of a high-voltage traction motor to its power source.

Motor stator busbars are designed to handle a full range of high-voltage current requirements and use high-performance copper integrated with special polymer materials for optimal dielectric isolation and improved thermal characteristics. Through advanced fabrication techniques, the busbars are custom shaped and assembled. The compact busbars can therefore seamlessly integrate into traction motors, which enables engineers to optimize current flow at an overall lower cost of deployment compared to conventional wiring techniques. Options include multi-phase stator bars to handle 3-phase or 6-phase application requirements, along with interconnect options for brazing, pluggable, laser welding or bolt-on.

"There is no one-size-fits-all approach in addressing the e-Mobility challenges of today and we understand that the needs of key OEMs and Tier 1s are more than just finding a product but also about the overall system optimization," says Mr Yednesh Parnaik, Head of Sales and Business Development, North America, Interplex. "Fully customizable, our Motor Stator Busbars are engineered with cutting-edge technology offering unparalleled reliability and motor performance."

For those planning to visit The Battery Show and are interested in getting to know Interplex, our experts will be at Booth #2766 or check the link here.

About Interplex

Interplex, a world leader in designing and manufacturing customized interconnect and high precision products solutions, is a go-to-source to solve complex design challenges for the e-mobility, medical and information & communications technology (ICT) markets. We create value by helping our customers reduce their Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and achieve this by leveraging our unique multidisciplinary skill set from both electro-mechanical and mechanical disciplines. As a long-time innovator and trusted supplier to the e-Mobility industry, Interplex is a key enabler in developing critical product technologies for efficient batteries, motors, power distribution systems, fuel cell components, and advanced assembly processes.

Headquartered in Singapore, Interplex has more than 11,000 employees across 20 sites and 13 countries and 6 main R&D Centers where all its activities are conducted in a socially responsible way, with minimal impact on the environment.  Learn more at www.interplex.com

Press Contacts:

Interplex 
Selvan Wilhelm
[email protected].com

Agency Contact:

Publitek US
Erin McMahon           
[email protected]             

Publitek Germany
Carsten Otte    
[email protected]     

SOURCE Interplex

Also from this source

Interplex new Battery Interconnect System Empowering Next-gen EV Batteries

Interplex atteint les normes les plus élevées en matière de développement durable

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.