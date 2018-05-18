Interprefy Launches WebMeet to Provide Intelligent Real Time Interpreting for Multi-hub and Virtual Meetings

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Interprefy, the flexible and scalable remote simultaneous interpreting platform for meetings anywhere, anytime, announces the general availability of its latest product, WebMeet, to provide intelligent real time interpreting for multi-hub and virtual meetings.

WebMeet facilitates remote simultaneous interpreting for multi-hub and virtual meetings so that participants can listen and engage in the language of their choice. WebMeet allows users to run meetings in as many locations and with as many presenters as needed. There is no limit to the number of languages that can be offered.

Interprefy works with leading language service providers to ensure customers benefit from the best quality interpreting. Interpreters with expertise in a particular industry or area can be sourced at short notice.

"Interprefy WebMeet is ideal for any organisation that runs meetings between different regions. Our early users have included teams within corporates and international organizations, who have found WebMeet useful for providing multi-hub presentations, group discussions and negotiations," said Andrey Schukin, chief technology officer at Interprefy.

WebMeet's classroom function ensures that meetings run smoothly and are well moderated, by muting meeting participants when they are not speaking. Meanwhile, once users select their preferred language, they will hear the interpreter in the foreground with the speaker's voice faintly in the background. WebMeet's raised hand functionality ensures no one is left out of the meeting and that the meeting moderator can see who would like to speak next.

About Interprefy

Swiss-based Interprefy AG has revolutionized interpreting. Its powerful cloud-based platform can provide remote simultaneous interpreting for one-to-one meetings, roundtables, corporate events and large-scale conferences, in as many languages as required.

The user-friendly platform allows interpreters to work remotely and participants to use their smartphones as receivers by downloading the dedicated app. Because interpreters need not travel and no AV equipment and interpretation booths are needed on-site, cost savings compared to conventional interpreting technology are substantial.

Interprefy has worked closely with event organisers across the world at some of the largest trade shows and conferences to supply remote simultaneous interpreting in numerous languages. Users can appoint their own interpreters, use an agency or alternatively they can gain access to some of the best language specialists in the world as part of Interprefy's own language service.

