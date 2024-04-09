Interpres Security Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Certification

Third-party audit validates Interpres' commitment to security and compliance

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interpres Security , a company dedicated to optimizing defenses against prioritized threats targeting organizations to reduce threat exposure, today announced that it successfully completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II Examination against the security, availability and confidentiality Trust Service Principles. These three principals ensure that:

The system is protected against unauthorized access, use, or modification.

The system is available for operation and use as committed or agreed.

Information designated as confidential is protected as committed or agreed.

Interpres Security brought TurnKey Compliance , a specialized security and compliance consulting firm, onboard to fully manage its audit and compliance programs. Since 2009, TurnKey has helped organizations of all sizes and industries achieve their audit, compliance and assurance objectives, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, ISO 27001 and Sarbanes Oxley 404.

Successful completion of the SOC 2 Type II Examination is one of the most important ways Interpres Security is demonstrating to customers that security is at the forefront of its mission to optimize defenses and reduce threat exposure, serving as the single source of truth when it comes to assessing threat environments.

"Achieving SOC 2 Type II takes the entire company pulling in the same direction around our mission," said Michael Jenks, Co-Founder and CTO at Interpres Security. "Our customers rely on us to provide them with sound guidance when it comes to protecting the most valuable data their organization has to offer, and the SOC 2 Type II Report is a testament to our continued commitment to security."

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 Type II Examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 Type II reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed.

"It fills me with pride to witness the successful completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 Examination by Interpres," said Jason Lannen, Managing Director of TurnKey Compliance. "The Interpres team takes security and compliance seriously. We are thrilled to have played a pivotal role in enhancing Interpres' security and compliance posture, ensuring their data protection measures are aligned with industry leading practices."

If you are interested in learning more about Interpres Security's SOC 2 compliance, please visit www.interpressecurity.com/legal/compliance .

