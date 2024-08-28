Interpretation.ai - AI Platform Improvements for Oil and Gas Exploration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognitive GeoInterpretation, Inc. ("CGI") is pleased to announce significant upgrades and capabilities related to its Interpretation.ai software ("IAI").

IAI enhances the efficiency & productivity of exploration workflows by harnessing the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence. This browser-based AI platform enables rapid seismic visualization and interpretation, empowering geoscientists to complete their interpretive workflows in a fraction of the time traditionally required. By leveraging the expertise of geoscientists to define project goals and data interpretation methods, IAI quickly learns from samples and generates interpretations of entire datasets. This iterative process delivers final interpretations in hours or days, significantly reducing the timeline compared to conventional methods that take weeks or months.

Previous versions of IAI only utilized seismic data in the interpretation process. The new version adds wellbore and well log information as inputs. This well based information initially provides valuable calibration points for the labeling of the seismic data by the interpreter. However, the overall goal of CGI is to have the platform's AI engine utilize both types of information to predict facies results. Other improvements to the latest version include the ability to ingest MDIO format data, better labeling and editing tools, and the ability to export horizons into other software tools.

In future versions, CGI plans to develop additional modules to utilize AI methods to predict subsurface faults and to introduce transfer learning capabilities into the platform.

Dr. Piyush Kumar, founder of CGI, expressed his enthusiasm about the latest upgrades, stating, "These advancements in IAI mark a significant leap forward in integrating diverse geological data and also lay the groundwork for more automated and intelligent exploration processes in the near future".

About CGI

CGI is a Tallahassee based startup that solves seismic imaging problems using recently emerging AI techniques at the intersection of compression, visualization of large datasets on the web, deep neural networks, and a computational engine that leverages both the cloud and the browser.

For More Information, visit our website at interpretation.ai or contact CEO John Adamick at [email protected] .

SOURCE Cognitive GeoInterpretation