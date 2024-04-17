Interpretation.ai - An AI Platform Solution for Oil and Gas Exploration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognitive GeoInterpretation, Inc. ("CGI") is excited to announce a significant milestone in its journey toward revolutionizing Oil and Gas exploration with the securing of investor funding to accelerate the development of its groundbreaking technology software, Interpretation.ai.

Interpretation.ai ("IAI") represents CGI's vision to enhance the efficiency & productivity of exploration workflows by harnessing the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence. This Cloud (browser-based) AI platform enables rapid seismic visualization and interpretation, empowering geoscientists to complete their interpretive workflows in a fraction of the time traditionally required. By leveraging the expertise of geoscientists to define project goals and data interpretation methods, IAI quickly learns from samples and generates interpretations of entire datasets. This iterative process delivers final interpretations in hours or days, significantly reducing the timeline compared to conventional methods that take weeks or months.

The current version of IAI focuses on seismic data visualization and facies identification utilizing geophysical data and is already in use by Exploration & Production (E&P) customers. CGI is actively developing additional modules to incorporate well log data and utilize AI methods to predict & identify subsurface faults.

Dr. Piyush Kumar, founder of CGI, expressed his enthusiasm about the new investor funding, stating, "We are thrilled to receive this new investment, which underscores the potential of Interpretation.ai. This funding will enable CGI to introduce significant new functionality to IAI throughout this year."

Notable new investors in CGI include Ram Sharma, founder of AI company Analytical Wizards, and Sanjeev Bhalla, founder of Strumsoft and CTO of Analytical Wizards. Both Mr. Sharma and Mr. Bhalla bring extensive entrepreneurial experience to CGI. Mr. Sharma commented, "At Analytical Wizards, we demonstrated the transformative power of AI in the Life Sciences industry. We see similar groundbreaking potential in CGI."

CGI is also pleased to announce the addition of Denisse Rolland as the manager of business development. With a wealth of sales and marketing experience within the sector, Ms. Rolland will spearhead the effort to introduce Interpretation.ai to industry experts in seismic visualization and interpretation.

CGI is committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in Oil and Gas exploration, and Interpretation.ai stands as a testament to this commitment. ic visualization and

About CGI

CGI is a Tallahassee based startup that solves seismic imaging problems using recently emerging AI techniques at the intersection of compression, visualization of large datasets on the web, deep neural networks, and a computational engine that leverages both the cloud and the browser.

For More Information, visit our website at interpretation.ai or contact CEO John Adamick at [email protected] .

SOURCE Cognitive GeoInterpretation