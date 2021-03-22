InterPrivate Acquisition Partners to Host "Anatomy of a SPAC Transaction, The Evolving SPAC Landscape"

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InterPrivate Acquisition Partners will host a virtual webinar on the topic "Anatomy of a SPAC Transaction, The Evolving SPAC Landscape" Monday, March 22 from 2:30-4:00 p.m. ET.

On March 12, 2020, the morning after the COVID pandemic was declared, InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. celebrated its IPO by opening the NYSE as the market crashed 2,400 points. Exactly one year later, the Company closed its merger with autonomous driving LIDAR chipmaker Aeva Inc. In addition, InterPrivate closed March 5 on the IPO of three separate successor SPACs - InterPrivate II, III and IV - dedicated to technology, fintech, and digital infrastructure respectively raising $800 million across the three vehicles with two trading on the NYSE and one on the NASDAQ.

NYSE Vice Chairman John Tuttle and Silicon Foundry CEO Neal Hansch will join InterPrivate CEO Ahmed Fattouh and Aeva CEO Soroush Salehian, as well as Aeva's VCs and transaction advisors, to discuss how the deal came together and the outlook for the SPAC market. Neal Hansch will also moderate live questions from the audience for Ahmed Fattouh, Soroush Salehian and John Tuttle.

Anatomy of a SPAC Transaction

Moderated by Neal Hansch, CEO, Silicon Foundry

Ahmed Fattouh, Chairman & CEO, InterPrivate Acquisition Partners

Brian Pham, Co-Manager, InterPrivate Acquisition Partners

Soroush Salehian, Co-founder & CEO, Aeva Inc.

John Traugott, Managing Director, Credit Suisse

The Evolving SPAC Landscape

Moderated by Ahmed Fattouh, Chairman & CEO, InterPrivate Acquisition Partners

Phil Denning, Partner, ICR Inc.

Shahin Farshchi, Partner, Lux Capital

Regina Lawrence Savage, Head of Autotech I-banking, Morgan Stanley

John Tuttle, Vice Chairman & Chief Commercial Officer, NYSE

Register here: https://icrinc.zoom.us/webinar/register/7416158257145/WN_cLC4nW9AT5Oh4meZUxp1Aw

There will be a live Q&A session and post-event questions may be directed to Charlotte Luer, Senior Marketing Advisor, at [email protected].

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company's search for an initial business combination. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Press Contact:

Charlotte Luer, Marketing

[email protected]

+1-212-634-0826

SOURCE InterPrivate Acquisition Partners

