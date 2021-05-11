InterPro Launches EZMaxPlanner, Industry's First Mobile Planning and Scheduling App for IBM Maximo

STONEHAM, Mass., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InterPro Solutions, which offers the only suite of mobile solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo®, announced today the industry's first mobile planning and scheduling solution: EZMaxPlanner, which enables Maximo scheduling teams to manage activities of any complexity and duration, including projects with sequencing dependencies, multi-party orchestration and defined milestones.

Schedulers and planners in asset-intensive industries have to manage the inspection, maintenance and repair of thousands of assets and logistics across hundreds of events - but scheduling in native IBM Maximo is very cumbersome. Add-on desktop planning tools emerged to fill the void, but proved difficult to learn, complex to use and can take years to master.

EZMaxPlanner changes that paradigm, providing intuitive born-mobile navigation and powerful functionality that makes schedulers and planners immediately productive and streamlines the entire scheduling and assignment process. Processes that require 12 steps in many legacy scheduling tools now can be done in a single click.

EZMaxPlanner allows schedulers to:

Batch assign across asset types;

Drag and drop work orders;

Assign work by owner, lead or supervisor;

Identify overlapping work or unassigned time to balance workloads;

Re-assign/re-schedule from any view;

Use mobile push notifications to add work orders directly to technicians' calendars;

Establish milestones and link tasks to milestones;

Plan complex events such as turnover of a building; and

Plan recurring, complex, multi-party events such as college graduation ceremonies.

These features are helping InterPro customers:

Eliminate overbooking of resources;

Improve technician utilization;

Balance workloads;

Minimize downtime;

Improve first-fix rates by enabling better matching of jobs to specific skills, credentials and experience;

Empower field supervisors; and

Simplify the planning and execution of complex events.

One company moving to EZMaxPlanner is EQT Corporation, the largest producer of natural gas in the United States. "InterPro's EZMaxPlanner streamlines the entire process of assigning work orders and managing the complex schedules of our teams," said Michael Derr, Lead Systems Analyst at EQT Corporation. "It brings significant efficiencies to our scheduling process, including the ability to batch assign thousands of monthly preventive maintenance and inspection activities, which leads to massive time savings when compared to the one-at-a-time functionality in Maximo. EZMaxPlanner's drag and drop functionality has by far provided the greatest efficiencies to our users. To be able to take a list of work orders and easily drop them onto a calendar enables us to make sure we're always scheduling the right work for the right technician -- without over- or under-booking the technician's work schedule."

InterPro's annual client survey conducted in December 2020 found that clients' #1 current challenge was Planning and Scheduling. "We are already seeing operations pros seeking out better tools for scheduling & assigning technicians and managing complex events," said Bill Fahey, InterPro Solutions' Chief Executive Officer. "Basic scheduling tools have been around for years, but we are seeing demand for solutions that are a level up and significantly easier to use - next generation mobile tools that streamline the scheduling & assignment process and help managers plan weeks, months, or in the case of recurring events, even years ahead."

Beyond expanded functionality for the primary scheduling & planning team, the EZMaxPlanner mobile app enables field personnel to manage work assignments, overtime hours and time-off requests across their crew(s) - including offline use in locations where data connectivity isn't available.

EZMaxPlanner is offered as a standalone product, but like all products in InterPro's EZMax Suite, also works in concert with the other members of the EZMax family: EZMaxMobile (work execution), EZMaxRequest (request management), EZMaxVendor (vendor management) and EZMaxInsight (native Maximo reporting). All are designed to increase the efficiency of operations and maintenance functions by enabling mobile access to, and expanding upon, native Maximo functionality.

EZMaxPlanner is available now. To learn more, visit https://interprosoft.com/products-services/ezmaxplanner.

About InterPro Solutions

InterPro Solutions, InterPro Solutions, an IBM Business Partner, offers the first and only suite of mobile Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo - using native Maximo rules, permissions and datastores - eliminating double updates, data lags and synchronization failures. InterPro's EZMax Suite expands upon native Maximo capabilities to mirror the way people actually work - with intuitive navigation, rapid app response, and rich functionality - allowing operations and maintenance professionals to effectively communicate with their community members and manage tasks, technicians & vendors in a way that improves responsiveness to their organizations. To learn more, visit https://interprosoft.com.

