InterPro Logs Record Number of Deals, a New Product Launch and New Hires in Q2

STONEHAM, Mass., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InterPro Solutions, which offers the first and only suite of mobile solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo®, announced today that Q2 was another successful quarter marked with a new product launch, a record number of deals, new hires and continued client growth.

IBM Maximo is the top enterprise asset management (EAM) software in the world, used by millions of operations and maintenance professionals to manage complex facilities and field environments. InterPro offers a suite of Maximo mobile apps built exclusively for Maximo that O&M teams need to do their jobs efficiently and effectively without the cost, complexity and service impacts of available alternatives.

In Q2, InterPro had a record number of deals and exceeded its new client targets. Over the past quarter, InterPro added a number of well-known organizations to its roster, including Reedy Creek Improvement District, Great River Energy, Hammerhead Resources and City of Richmond Hill. InterPro also saw significant expansions at Northrop Grumman, Diamond Offshore, Hoosier Energy and City of Coquitlam. The company's sales pipeline has again grown to a new all-time high.

InterPro continued its innovation in the Maximo mobile space with a major new addition to its EZMax Suite, EZMaxPlanner - the industry's first and only 'born-mobile' scheduling and planning tool - in May.

Schedulers and planners in asset-intensive industries have to manage the inspection, maintenance and repair of thousands of assets and logistics across hundreds of events - but scheduling in native IBM Maximo is very cumbersome. Add-on desktop planning tools emerged to fill the void, but proved difficult to learn, complex to use and can take years to master.

EZMaxPlanner takes planning, scheduling and assigning work to the next level. With the ability to see workforce availability in real-time; assign work by owner, lead, or supervisor; plan work events; view assignments months (or years) in advance; batch schedule across thousands of assets; balance workloads; and drag & drop work orders, planning and scheduling has never been easier, more flexible or more efficient.

Over the quarter, the company continued to hire, adding new associates to its development and implementation teams to keep pace with the demand for its expanding suite of mobile products.

"We went into Q2 with high expectations, given our record sales pipeline coming out of Q1," said Bill Fahey, InterPro Solutions' Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Accordingly, we were able to book a record number of deals, and further expanded our sales pipeline. With the introduction of our ground-breaking mobile scheduling and planning product - EZMaxPlanner - we're seeing even greater interest in our EZMax Suite. Over the quarter, we added a number of significant new clients, expanded our footprint at many more, and added new talent to the development team. We expect to build upon this momentum in Q3."

To learn more about InterPro's EZMax Suite for Maximo, visit https://interprosoft.com/products-services.

About InterPro Solutions

InterPro Solutions, InterPro Solutions, an IBM Business Partner, offers the first and only suite of mobile Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo - using native Maximo rules, permissions and datastores - eliminating double updates, data lags and synchronization failures. InterPro's EZMax Suite expands upon native Maximo capabilities to mirror the way people actually work - with intuitive navigation, rapid app response, and rich functionality - allowing operations and maintenance professionals to effectively communicate with their community members and manage tasks, technicians & vendors in a way that improves responsiveness to their organizations.

