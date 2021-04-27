InterPro's EZMaxMobile Selected by Reedy Creek Improvement District for Mobile Access to IBM Maximo

STONEHAM, Mass., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InterPro Solutions, which offers the first and only suite of mobile solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo®, announced today that Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID) has selected InterPro's EZMaxMobile for mobile access to its IBM Maximo software.

RCID is a special 25,000-acre taxing district located in Central Florida that provides municipal services like power, water, roads and fire protection for its 19 landowners. One of the busiest places in America, the District's boundaries include 4 theme parks, 2 water parks, 1 sports complex, 175 lane miles of roadway, 67 miles of waterway, the cities of Bay Lake and Lake Buena Vista, an environmental science laboratory where the continuity of water quality is monitored, an electric power-generating & distribution facility, a natural gas distribution system, water and wastewater collection & treatment facilities, a solid waste and recyclables collection & transfer system, plus over 40,000 hotel rooms and hundreds of restaurants and retail stores.

RCID's Utility Division staff use IBM's Maximo solution for managing work, maintenance and assets. In late 2020, the company began a search for mobile solutions for Maximo that would help it:

Streamline the capture of accurate and timely data for work performed in the field.

Reduce paperwork and data entry for completed work orders.

Enable timely and improved data capture with reduced errors and information clarity.

Enable mobile online and offline mapping of all assets, allowing assignments to be clustered by location and minimizing travel time.

Provide access to real-time data, documentation and asset history for field staff.

Allow managers to have visibility into all work being performed across the operation.

After a thorough evaluation, RCID selected InterPro's EZMaxMobile, which brings the full functionality of Maximo to a mobile app for over 150 of its technicians. EZMaxMobile has all the mobile and real-time data features needed, plus online/offline data sync, so field staff who are in locations lacking connectivity can continue to work normally. Equipped with company issued phones and tablets, RCID's Utility Division staff can now work much more efficiently in the field, with a record of all work performed, and associated documentation, going straight into Maximo.

"RCID provides a great example of how a relatively small team can serve an enormous area effectively when armed with the right tools," said Bill Fahey, InterPro Solutions' Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "EZMaxMobile keeps technicians in the field and out of offices, leading to more wrench time and greater first-fix rates. We're thrilled to be working with RCID."

About InterPro Solutions

InterPro Solutions, InterPro Solutions, an IBM Business Partner, offers the first and only suite of mobile Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo - using native Maximo rules, permissions and datastores - eliminating double updates, data lags and synchronization failures. InterPro's EZMax Suite expands upon native Maximo capabilities to mirror the way people actually work - with intuitive navigation, rapid app response, and rich functionality - allowing operations and maintenance professionals to effectively communicate with their community members and manage tasks, technicians & vendors in a way that improves responsiveness to their organizations. To learn more, visit https://interprosoft.com.

