InterProse Secures Strategic Growth Investment from Wingman Growth Partners to Accelerate Market Expansion of ACE, the Industry's Leading Modern Web-Based Debt Recovery Platform

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InterProse, a leading provider of cloud-native software for the accounts receivable management (ARM) industry, today announced a strategic growth investment from Wingman Growth Partners ("Wingman"), an investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data, and financial technology businesses. The investment supports InterProse's market expansion strategy for ACE, the company's flagship web-based debt recovery platform and the leading modern alternative to aging legacy systems across the ARM ecosystem.

Wingman Growth Partners ACE is a web-based, AI enhanced, SaaS platform for the debt recovery market. Open APIs, native consumer and client interfaces, inherited data security and compliance attestations, heavy process automation, and scalable architecture make ACE the most modern option on the market for third- and first-party debt collection operations in the USA and Canada.

Since its founding, InterProse has provided ARM businesses with software to streamline operations, strengthen compliance readiness, and deliver an improved and more responsive customer experience. As modernization pressures intensify and organizations transition away from outdated, on-premise technologies, ACE has emerged as a premier option for agencies and creditors seeking a secure, scalable, and fully cloud-delivered solution. With ACE, customers realize immediate return on investment and vastly improve the efficiency and efficacy of their collections processes.

The growth investment from Wingman Growth Partners enables InterProse to accelerate go-to-market execution, expand product capabilities, fast-track the development and deployment of its Rainmaker AI platform, and strengthen customer success and on-boarding operations to meet increasing demand.

"Wingman's investment directly supports our strategy to bring ACE to a wider segment of the ARM industry," said Kyle Nelson, President of InterProse. "Organizations are urgently seeking modern solutions that can handle today's regulatory, operational, and consumer-engagement requirements. ACE was built for this moment and this partnership gives us the resources to scale rapidly and help more agencies move confidently into the future."

Wingman Growth Partners, known for backing high-potential, founder-led technology companies, identified InterProse as a clear leader within a market undergoing transformational change.

"InterProse's ACE platform represents the next generation of ARM technology," said Jeff Machlin, Managing Partner at Wingman Growth Partners. "As agencies and creditors confront the limitations of legacy systems, ACE stands out for its modern architecture, compliance-aligned design, AI-native features, and exceptional user experience. We are excited to support InterProse in accelerating its market penetration and delivering this software to organizations ready to modernize. Furthermore, InterProse's team prides itself on relentless innovation and strong commitment to its customer base. We could not be more excited to partner with them as they continue to invest in capabilities that will amplify what has made them so successful to date: delivering value to customers. "

With Wingman's support, InterProse will continue advancing ACE's capabilities, strengthening integrations and AI tools, expanding workflow and compliance features, and enhancing scalability, while investing in sales, marketing, and customer-facing teams to meet the industry's rising demand for modern technology.

About InterProse

InterProse provides cloud-native software solutions for the accounts receivable management industry. Its flagship platform, ACE, enables agencies, creditors, and government entities to modernize operations, streamline compliance, and elevate consumer engagement through a secure, fully web-based architecture.

Learn more at www.interprose.com .

About Wingman Growth Partners

Wingman Growth Partners is a private investment firm focused on partnering with software and technology-enabled businesses poised for significant growth. The firm provides capital, strategic support, and operational expertise to help companies scale and win in their markets.

Learn more at www.wingmangrowth.com .

