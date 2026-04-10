Interra Capital Group Acquires Greenway Plaza, a 4.5 Million-Square-Foot, 53-Acre Landmark Mixed-Use Campus in Houston - CBRE Appointed to Lead Leasing

HOUSTON, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interra Capital Group today announced its acquisition of Greenway Plaza, a landmark 53-acre, approximately 4.5 million-square-foot mixed-use office campus in the heart of Houston.

One of Houston's most prominent commercial properties, Greenway Plaza is among the largest infill mixed-use business campuses in the United States. Its scale, location, and institutional significance make it a rare asset with substantial long-term potential.

"Greenway Plaza is one of the most iconic and strategically important business campuses in Houston," said Jack Polatsek, CEO of Interra Capital Group. "This is a generational asset with unmatched scale, a premier infill location, and tremendous long-term potential. We are proud to acquire Greenway Plaza and are committed to making the investments necessary to enhance the campus and strengthen its position as one of the market's leading business destinations."

Interra Capital Group will pursue an active ownership and asset management strategy focused on operations, tenant engagement, leasing execution, and long-term repositioning. CBRE has been appointed to lead leasing at Greenway Plaza and will play a central role in tenant retention, new leasing activity, and broader market positioning.

"This acquisition is about stewarding a campus that has played an important role in Houston for decades and repositioning it for the future. We see tremendous opportunity to unlock value through disciplined execution, creative vision, and a deep commitment to the market", said Anita Kundaje of Interra Capital Group.

Greenway Plaza now becomes a flagship asset within Interra Capital Group's portfolio and reflects the firm's focus on large-scale, high-conviction investments where active management can drive meaningful value creation.

About Interra Capital Group

Interra Capital Group (www.interracapital.com) is a real estate investment and operating company focused on acquiring, managing, and enhancing commercial real estate assets. The firm invests in properties with operational, leasing, and repositioning upside, with a focus on opportunities where active ownership and disciplined execution can create long-term value, in coordination with its affiliated company, Dunhill Construction and Development.

SOURCE Interra Capital Group