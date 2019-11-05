InterSAT Selects Hughes JUPITER™ System to Power Satellite Services in Sub-Saharan Africa

GERMANTOWN, Md., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC, (HUGHES), the global leader in broadband satellite networks and services, today announced that InterSAT Communication Services FZCO (InterSAT), one of the largest and most respected providers of Internet solutions in Africa, has selected the Hughes JUPITER™ System to power its new SkyFi satellite broadband service for consumers and micro/small-to-medium enterprises (MSME/SME) across sub-Saharan Africa. The agreement calls for implementing a latest generation JUPITER gateway and hundreds of high- speed customer terminals.

"The JUPITER System provides InterSAT with a significant competitive edge as we expand affordable, high-speed SkyFi service throughout Africa," said Hanif Kassam, chief executive officer, InterSAT. "In our search for the right partner, we concluded that Hughes provides the most technologically advanced platform with unmatched depth of experience in working closely with customers and end-users."

Designed with the advanced DVB-S2X industry standard, the Hughes JUPITER System enables high capacity and efficiency for any satellite broadband implementation. Optimal utilization of High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) bandwidth provides operators significant cost and performance advantages.

"Our agreement with InterSAT is testament to the efficiency and performance of our JUPITER system, the most widely deployed VSAT platform in the world," said Dharmendra Singh, assistant vice president, International Division, Hughes. "We look forward to the start of this new partnership and to delivering the social and economic benefits of high-speed Internet access to customers of InterSAT and its reseller partners."

Operators on six continents have successfully deployed the JUPITER System to power services across more than 40 satellites – whether in C-band, Ku-band or Ka-band—including broadband Internet/Intranet access, Community Wi-Fi Hotspots, cellular backhaul and Airborne services.

Find more information about the Hughes JUPITER system and InterSAT SkyFi Service online.

About InterSAT

InterSAT is one of the largest and most respected providers of Internet solutions in Africa providing Internet via Satellite connectivity to some of the leading organizations, government institutions, and the private sector. InterSAT strives hard to stay at the cutting edge of technology, investing heavily in state-of-the art services that make the service delivery better and affordable. For more information, visit: www.intersat.ae

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet®, the world's largest satellite network with over 1.4 million residential and business customers across North and South America. For large enterprises and governments, the company's HughesON™ managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER™ System is the world's most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 40 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 7 million terminals of all types to customers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share, and its technology is powering broadband services to aircraft around the world.

Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite operations. For additional information about Hughes, please visit www.hughes.com and follow @HughesConnects on Twitter.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2019 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC

Related Links

http://www.hughes.com

