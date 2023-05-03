Interscope 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Vinyl Series Returns to NTWRK May 11th

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NTWRK and Interscope Records are once again teaming up to extend the celebration of the storied label's 30th anniversary with a brand new limited edition vinyl set of their GRAMMY nominated series Interscope Reimagined. With this special vinyl series, a group of world class visual artists including Cecily Brown, Julie Curtiss, Damien Hirst, Rashid Johnson, KAWS, Henni Alftan, Richard Prince, Ed Ruscha, Jenna Gribbon, Nina Chanel Abney, Amaoko Boafo, Hilary Pecis, Jennifer Guidi, Stanley Whitney, Kehinde Wiley, Burnt Toast, and many others, have created original works of art inspired by albums and songs from Interscope artists including 2Pac, Billie Eilish, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 6lack, Nine Inch Nails, Lana Del Rey, N.E.R.D., BLACKPINK, Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, and Snoop Dogg to name a few.

Eminem's 9th album, "Revival" reimagined. BLACKPINK & Jennifer Guidi - THE ALBUM

Fans can get early access in-person to the collection at NTWRK LA (433 N. Fairfax) on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. PST/2 p.m. EST. The vinyls will be available on the NTWRK app beginning on Friday, May 12, 2023 and will be accompanied by a livestream which kicks off at 12 p.m. PST/3 p.m. EST. Each piece, which features a high-quality picture disc vinyl pressing, along with the exclusive artwork is priced at $100.

As with past iterations of the Interscope Reimagined series, 100% of the net profits from the project will be donated to the Iovine and Young Academy, a high school in South Los Angeles.

