Interscope announces new FDA Clearance of the EndoRotor®, for use in Airway procedures including in Interventional Pulmonology

Interscope CEO, Jeffery Ryan, stated, "We are extremely excited to be able to offer this therapy, building on the efficacy of other microdebrider OEMs whose devices were limited to the central airway. EndoRotor provides customers with a means to access distal lesions using the proven concept of micro debridement. We are excited to continue to build on the success of introducing the first ever flexible shaver for pulmonary procedures. We are continuing to propel advancements in interventional endoscopic and minimally invasive care."

Interscope previously announced the receipt of marketing clearance from the FDA for the EndoRotor® in 2018. Meanwhile the company has established commercialization in the USA for its Gastroenterology indication as well as distribution in European countries including direct sales in Germany and the United Kingdom. The EndoRotor System is employed in the management of gastrointestinal mucosal disease at leading centers in Germany, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Switzerland and Austria. Multiple Post-marketing studies are underway or have been completed in the USA and Europe to demonstrate EndoRotor's value proposition to patient and physician.

About Interscope, Inc.

Interscope pioneers novel interventional endoscopic techniques promoting solutions and cost-of-care efficiencies across the spectrum of patient-care settings. Interscope's focus is the commercialization of its proprietary EndoRotor platform to advance the practice of Interventional Gastroenterology and Pulmonology. For more information, visit www.interscopemed.com

Contact:

Jeffery Ryan, Jr.

President & CEO

+1-877-420-7299

jeffery.ryan@interscopemed.com



Timothy Osterman

CFO/COO

+1-399-204-9149

tim.osterman@interscopemed.com





SOURCE Interscope Medical

Related Links

https://www.interscopemed.com

