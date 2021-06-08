Interscope Records and Essentia Water Partner on New "Stop for Nothing" Artist Discovery Series

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interscope Records has partnered with Essentia Water on a new artist discovery series entitled "Stop for Nothing." The series spotlights six different Interscope artists, from EarthGang (Dreamville/Interscope) to Role Model to renforshort (with more to be announced), as they share their personal stories of resilience, break down the origins of their music careers, what obstacles they've overcome in pursuit of the dreams, give exclusive insight into their creative processes and pathways, and how they stay motivated.

"2020 was such a tough year for all of us," said musician renforshort. "My EP dropped the day the world went into lockdown on March 16th which was quite a bummer. Plus I was set to start a US tour that weekend. So, the idea of 'stopping for nothing' is especially personal to me – more than ever we have to persevere in order to succeed."

"Artists are truly some of the most driven and focused individuals in the world," mentioned Reid Vokey, head of Influencer and Sponsorship Marketing at Essentia. "We created this series in partnership with Interscope to help highlight these diverse artists' stories in hopes of inspiring viewers to chase the things that matter most to them. Resilience is key in any industry or passion, and in order to maintain it, you need to take care of yourself first. That starts with water."

Over the next six months Interscope and Essentia will profile six notable up and coming artists, one each month, and the content will all be available to stream on essentiawater.com/interscope-artist-discovery-series. The first episode featuring EARTHGANG drops today, Tuesday, June 8th.

About Essentia Water, LLC

The first ionized alkaline bottled water offered in the United States, Essentia's philosophy is that a better you starts with a better water. Headquartered in Bothell, WA, Essentia Water, LLC pioneered ionized alkaline water in 1998 and is known for its unique ionization process. The brand is CarbonNeutral® packaging certified and distributed in nearly 90,000 retailers across the United States. It's the #1 alkaline water brand and the #1 selling bottled water brand in the natural channel1. To learn more about Essentia, please visit essentiawater.com or connect with Essentia on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

About Interscope Records

Combining the legacies of three of the most influential record labels in modern music history, Interscope Geffen A&M embarked on a new tradition of musical achievement with its unification on January 1, 1999. Headed by Chairman and CEO John Janick, Interscope Geffen A&M is a major force in global music, developing chart-topping artists across a wide range of musical genres including rock, rap, pop and alternative. Interscope Geffen A&M is part of Universal Music Group, the world's largest music company.www.interscope.com

