Intersec Worldwide, a global leader in digital forensics, incident response and risk management, has been named to Enterprise Security Magazine's Top 10 Digital Forensics Services Companies of 2021

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are excited to have been named one of Enterprise Security Magazine's Top 10 Digital Forensics Companies for 2021 and to have a featured cover page article," said Jeff Tutton, President, Intersec Worldwide. "Our team of experts at Intersec Worldwide have set the bar for best practices by utilizing advanced forensic methodologies and innovative tools and tradecraft to give our clients the most detailed investigation."

Intersec Worldwide experts conduct a wide variety of forensic investigations that encompass a variety of enterprise environments. Specializing in Incident Response (IR), the Intersec Worldwide team is noted for determining the source of the breach and in working hand-in-hand with all our clients to remediate the event and build a secure future for their business model.

At Intersec Worldwide, we never focus on a single set of tools to resolve the issue, we determine the best technical strategy for all our clients. From this we have been fortunate enough to work on some of the largest digital forensics and incident response events in the world, throughout multiple industries, including financial services, e-commerce, healthcare, energy and retail.

For more information, read the full article here on Enterprise Security Magazine.

About Intersec Worldwide

Interse Worldwide is renowned as the top digital forensics, incident response and risk management company in the world. Named one of the Top 10 Digital Forensics Services Companies of 2021 by Enterprise Security Magazine, Intersec Worldwide helps their clients uncover security threats, recover from data breaches and protect from future attacks through their deep experience and access to innovative tools. The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA. For more information, visit https://www.intersecworldwide.com/.

