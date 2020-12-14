Intersect by Hobsons Celebrates Success and Growth Despite Global Pandemic

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersect by Hobsons , a recruitment platform that enables high school students to research and connect with colleges and universities through our Naviance product, partnered with more than 750 higher education institutions and supported more than 22.8 million college searches by students across the country during this challenging year.

Intersect's partners engaged with prospective students this year when traditional approaches buckled under the challenges. Tweet this Image courtesy of Intersect by Hobsons

Intersect enables colleges and universities to connect and engage with Naviance students in the college search process. Naviance , used by over 10 million students and 40% of all high school students, is the nation's most widely adopted college, career, and life readiness platform. Despite the anticipated slow start to the new school year, Naviance and therefore Intersect engagement is projected to outpace previous trends throughout the remainder of the 2020-2021 academic year.

The pandemic created unprecedented challenges to higher education learning in 2020. According to Fall 2020 enrollment data published by the National Student Clearinghouse, undergraduate enrollment declined by 4.4% compared to last year. Even with the majority of high school students in the US going virtual, and visits to college campuses down significantly, student usage of Intersect's college match tool has increased by 19.4%, and the increase is seen across 41 states. College match enables students to view relevant information about higher education institutions based on the interests they have indicated. Annually, students reviewed over 31 million college match messages and 90 million college profile pages via Intersect.

"This year has thrown plenty of challenges our way, but Hobsons' products continue to lead the market. Intersect's unique student-centric approach enabled our higher education partners to continue to engage with prospective students throughout this year and into 2021 when all of the traditional approaches buckled under the challenges of cancelled standardized tests and in-person campus visits," said Kate Cassino, Hobsons CEO. "As we welcome in the new year, the entire Hobsons team stands ready to be of service to colleges and universities looking to enroll best-fit students."

With SuperMatch® , the primary Naviance college search tool, students can choose from up to 91 different fit criteria to identify the best higher education institutions for them. Annually, the top criteria in SuperMatch searches are test scores, location, campus surroundings, and majors. During 2020, Intersect supported over 22.8 million searches by students through SuperMatch. More details can be found on student search, application, admission, and enrollment trends in our Naviance Class of 2020 Insights Report .

As 2020 closes, Intersect plans to continue its mission to serve higher education institutions to reach and engage with high school students with thought leadership like the Student-Centric Framework Report and, an upcoming college admission trends survey. For more information, please visit: hobsons.com/solution/intersect

ABOUT INTERSECT

Intersect by Hobsons is a best-fit recruitment platform offering a comprehensive set of solutions for colleges and universities to strategically reach best-fit students, those most likely to both apply and succeed at your institution. Intersect connects with Naviance, the nation's most widely-adopted college, career, and life readiness platform, used by over 10 million students nationwide. It enables colleges and universities to better connect with high school students actively engaged in the college prep process. Intersect also makes it easier to collaborate and create connections with high school counselors to support a successful student journey. To learn more about Intersect, visit hobsons.com/intersect .

ABOUT HOBSONS

A leader in education technology, Hobsons helps more than 16 million students make informed choices and realize successes throughout their life journeys. Through our solutions, students are able to identify their strengths, explore careers, match to best-fit educational opportunities, create academic plans, and reach their education and life goals. More than 15,000 K-12 and higher education institutions leverage Hobsons' expertise and solutions – Naviance, Intersect, and Starfish – for the success of students. Learn more at hobsons.com .

For more information about Intersect by Hobsons, contact [email protected].

SOURCE Hobsons

