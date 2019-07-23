INTERSECT BY LEXUS Announces The Third Iteration Of Its Rotating Chef Program

Mishiguene, which means 'crazy' in Yiddish, draws flavors and influences of traditional Jewish recipes from Eastern Europe, North Africa and the Middle East and combines them with a contemporary Argentine lens. Menu highlights will include Pastrami Short Ribs (honey-Cognac demi-glace, truffled farfalach) and Kalika's signature Babaganoush (smoked eggplant, tomato coulis, tahini, za'atar, almonds, lime). The beverage program will also complement the experience with Argentine and Eastern European wines and crafted cocktails that draw inspiration from Mishiguene, rounding out the flavors of the menu.

INTERSECT's Global Chef-in-Residence program introduces a new dining concept at the Restaurant at INTERSECT every four to six months, enabling it to host innovative culinary talent from around the world. Each chef is selected in collaboration with Danny Meyer's acclaimed Union Square Hospitality Group and directly reflects its commitment to fine dining. Following the success of both Chef Gregory Marchand of the Frenchie restaurants in Paris and London and Chef Sergio Barroso of Restaurante 040 from Santiago, the Mishiguene residency at INTERSECT is expected to engage diners in a new and clever way.

"For the next few months, Mishiguene and INTERSECT will embrace tradition and the merging of cultures by putting a contemporary spin on recipes that have been passed down for generations," says Kirk Edmondson, General Manager of INTERSECT BY LEXUS – NYC. "By incorporating flavors and techniques from around the world, the concept speaks to INTERSECT's overall ethos, making it an exceptional partnership."

"Mishiguene at INTERSECT will tell the story of the Jewish people through their recipes," explains Chef Kalika. "It is an immense honor to introduce our concept to New York City. Similar to Buenos Aires, it is home to one of the largest Jewish communities in the world and has been a part of keeping its cuisine alive. With Mishiguene at INTERSECT, we will continue to make New York one of the broadest culinary locations in the world."

Native to Buenos Aires, and of Polish and Russian descent, Kalika set out for Israel as a rebellious teenager with no knowledge of Hebrew or English. He had his sights set on working at celebrity Chef Eyal Shani's Jerusalem-based restaurant, Oceanos, where he started as a dishwasher and worked his way up. He later returned to Argentina as a chef and met his future business partner, Javier Ickowicz, whose 'crazy' idea to open a restaurant serving Jewish food resulted in Mishiguene.

INTERSECT BY LEXUS – NYC is located at 412 West 14th Street New York, NY 10014. The restaurant will serve dinner Sunday-Wednesday from 5PM-10PM and Thursday-Saturday from 5PM-11PM. The café will be open from 8AM-7PM seven days a week. Starting in late September, the restaurant will serve lunch seven days a week from 12:00-3PM. To make a reservation, please visit Resy.com and for more information on the space please visit www.Intersect-NYC.com.

ABOUT INTERSECT

INTERSECT BY LEXUS is a unique space in select global cities where people can experience the ethos of the Lexus lifestyle. Opened in New York City on November 15, 2018, guests are be able to engage with Lexus through events, activities, food and culture. The design of the space was developed by Masamichi Katayama (Wonderwall Inc., the world-renowned Interior designer.) A destination within a destination, INTERSECT offers a restaurant featuring a revolving global chef residency, allowing New Yorkers and world travelers to consistently embark upon a new gastronomic adventure.

Twitter:





@IntersectNYC Instagram:





@IntersectNYC Facebook:





Intersect.NYC

MEDIA CONTACTS :

Kristen Fattizzi

LaFORCE

INTERSECT@laforce.nyc

LEXUS BRAND CONTACT

Corey Proffitt

Lexus

Corey.Proffitt@lexus.com

SOURCE INTERSECT BY LEXUS

Related Links

http://www.Intersect-NYC.com

