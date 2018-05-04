Intersections Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Conference Call on May 10, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time

News provided by

Intersections Inc.

11:30 ET

CHANTILLY, Va., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersections Inc. (NASDAQ: INTX), provider of innovative solutions to help consumers and businesses manage the potential risks associated with the proliferation of their data in the virtual world, will hold a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2018 results and provide an overall business update on Thursday, May 10th, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Please find the information you will need to listen to the teleconference below. The earnings release will be distributed prior to the conference call.

You may access the live webcast on the Investor's page at Intersections Inc. web site http://www.intersections.com/

You can also access the call by dialing the toll free numbers below. If you wish to participate in the Q&A session, you must dial in.

WHAT:

Intersections Inc. First Quarter 2018 Conference Call


WHEN:

May 10, 2018 

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time


HOW:

Dial in: 888-771-4384


International:  847-585-4409

For a current list of alternate local and International Freephone telephone numbers, click the following URL:


http://www.yourconferencecenter.com/r.aspx?p=11&a=UGlfTMCmMacerI



REPLAY:

Dial in:  888-843-7419 or 630-652-3042


Participant Pass Code:  7701147#




Replay will be available May  10, 2018 at 7 PM thru May 17, 2018 at 11:59 PM (Eastern Time)

To pre-register for the conference: 

https://www.yourconferencecenter.com/confcenter/PinCode/Pin_Code.aspx?100374&o=UGlfTMCmMacerI

About Intersections & IDENTITY GUARD®:
Intersections Inc. (Nasdaq: INTX) provides innovative software solutions to help consumers and businesses manage the potential risks associated with the proliferation of their data in the virtual world. Under its IDENTITY GUARD® brand, the company utilizes advanced data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence, to help monitor, manage and protect sensitive information. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, the company was founded in 1996.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intersections-inc-announces-first-quarter-2018-conference-call-on-may-10-2018-at-430-pm-eastern-time-300642895.html

SOURCE Intersections Inc.

Related Links

http://www.intersections.com

Also from this source

Mar 21, 2018, 16:05 ET Intersections Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Conference Call...

Mar 19, 2018, 09:30 ET Intersections Inc. Launches AI-Powered Identity Theft Protection...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Intersections Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Conference Call on May 10, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time

News provided by

Intersections Inc.

11:30 ET