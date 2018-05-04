Intersections Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Conference Call on May 10, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time

CHANTILLY, Va., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersections Inc. (NASDAQ: INTX), provider of innovative solutions to help consumers and businesses manage the potential risks associated with the proliferation of their data in the virtual world, will hold a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2018 results and provide an overall business update on Thursday, May 10th, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Please find the information you will need to listen to the teleconference below. The earnings release will be distributed prior to the conference call.
You may access the live webcast on the Investor's page at Intersections Inc. web site http://www.intersections.com/
You can also access the call by dialing the toll free numbers below. If you wish to participate in the Q&A session, you must dial in.
WHAT:
Intersections Inc. First Quarter 2018 Conference Call
WHEN:
May 10, 2018
4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
HOW:
Dial in: 888-771-4384
International: 847-585-4409
For a current list of alternate local and International Freephone telephone numbers, click the following URL:
http://www.yourconferencecenter.com/r.aspx?p=11&a=UGlfTMCmMacerI
REPLAY:
Dial in: 888-843-7419 or 630-652-3042
Participant Pass Code: 7701147#
Replay will be available May 10, 2018 at 7 PM thru May 17, 2018 at 11:59 PM (Eastern Time)
To pre-register for the conference:
https://www.yourconferencecenter.com/confcenter/PinCode/Pin_Code.aspx?100374&o=UGlfTMCmMacerI
About Intersections & IDENTITY GUARD®:
Intersections Inc. (Nasdaq: INTX) provides innovative software solutions to help consumers and businesses manage the potential risks associated with the proliferation of their data in the virtual world. Under its IDENTITY GUARD® brand, the company utilizes advanced data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence, to help monitor, manage and protect sensitive information. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, the company was founded in 1996.
