Intersections Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Conference Call on May 10, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time

You may access the live webcast on the Investor's page at Intersections Inc. web site http://www.intersections.com/

You can also access the call by dialing the toll free numbers below. If you wish to participate in the Q&A session, you must dial in.

WHAT: Intersections Inc. First Quarter 2018 Conference Call



WHEN: May 10, 2018

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time



HOW: Dial in: 888-771-4384

International: 847-585-4409

For a current list of alternate local and International Freephone telephone numbers, click the following URL:

http://www.yourconferencecenter.com/r.aspx?p=11&a=UGlfTMCmMacerI



REPLAY: Dial in: 888-843-7419 or 630-652-3042

Participant Pass Code: 7701147#





Replay will be available May 10, 2018 at 7 PM thru May 17, 2018 at 11:59 PM (Eastern Time)

To pre-register for the conference:

https://www.yourconferencecenter.com/confcenter/PinCode/Pin_Code.aspx?100374&o=UGlfTMCmMacerI

About Intersections & IDENTITY GUARD®:

Intersections Inc. (Nasdaq: INTX) provides innovative software solutions to help consumers and businesses manage the potential risks associated with the proliferation of their data in the virtual world. Under its IDENTITY GUARD® brand, the company utilizes advanced data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence, to help monitor, manage and protect sensitive information. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, the company was founded in 1996.

