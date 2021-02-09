InterShunt Technologies Announces Expansion of Board of Directors and Opening of Minneapolis Facility

We're grateful to have such well-respected industry leaders as Jim Bullock, David Adair and Denis Harrington join our team. Tweet this

David Adair, MD, MBA, Managing Partner of Solas BioVentures, is an experienced entrepreneur and Board Director. David is board certified in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynecology and Hypertension with special expertise in Critical Care. He was a founding member of Solas BioVentures in 2014 and focuses on investments in medical device and therapeutic companies.

Denis Harrington, a seasoned executive in the med tech arena, has served as President and CEO of NexGen Medical Systems and BridgePoint Medical (acquired by Boston Scientific & Covidien). Prior to this, Denis spent 18 years with Boston Scientific in cardiovascular sales and executive management roles. He is currently a Board Director and Consultant for a number of medical device and technology companies. Denis will serve as Chairman of the Board.

Harlee Sorkin, CEO of InterShunt expressed, "We're grateful to have such well-respected industry leaders as Jim, Dave & Denis join our team. Their experience developing trans-catheter cardiovascular solutions and bringing them to market is an ideal fit with our needs at this stage. In addition to expanding our Board, we have established a facility in Plymouth, MN that allows us to leverage the Minneapolis ecosystem that is rich with med tech talent and resources. We believe these developments all come together to accelerate our program."

About InterShunt Technologies, Inc.

InterShunt is developing a proprietary catheter system that allows for the capture and excision of tissue from the interatrial septum. The result is a left to right atrial shunt that off-loads elevated left atrial pressure, reducing symptoms in Heart Failure patients. The mechanical system is designed for safety and ease of use and is the only interatrial shunting device that requires no implant and no energy. For more information please visit https://intershunt.com/.

SOURCE Inter Shunt

