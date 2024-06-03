Intersolar & Energy Storage North America Open Call for Abstracts for 2025 Conference Program at Annual Flagship Event

Applications to present and inspire clean energy professionals open until June 28, 2024

PORTLAND, Maine and SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA), the industry's premier solar, storage, and EV charging infrastructure event, is now accepting abstracts for speaking opportunities at the conference to be held February 25-27, 2025, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

"...our collective ability to learn, adapt, and innovate remains critical to the success of the energy transition." Post this Intersolar & Energy Storage North America, the industry’s flagship solar, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure expo and conference. (PRNewsfoto/Intersolar & Energy Storage North America)

The Intersolar & Energy Storage North America conference and expo connects installers, developers, utilities, technology providers, policy makers, and other key stakeholders through innovative programming, networking events, and exhibits that maximize learning and facilitate business. The three-day event will feature two days of educational programming, totaling 24 conference sessions.

"With policies, market opportunities, and technologies rapidly evolving, our collective ability to learn, adapt, and innovate remains critical to the success of the energy transition," said Wes Doane, Vice President, Intersolar & Energy Storage North America. "Guided by an experienced conference committee, our 2025 educational program will give speakers with diverse perspectives and expertise a platform to deliver timely information and proactive insights—enabling industry professionals to stay ahead of the curve while leading this transition to a clean energy future."

Through the Call for Abstracts, the 2025 conference program will showcase a variety of speakers who will examine key topics, including commercial-, industrial-, and utility-scale solar + storage, EV infrastructure, workforce development, policy implications, and more, across multiple focus areas and technical levels. Available speaking formats include 20-minute keynote addresses, 1-hour multi-presenter panels, and moderated interactive panel discussions.

"To develop topics and focus areas for 2025, we considered past conference attendee feedback, timely topics and trends within the industry, and conference committee input," said Gene Hunt, IESNA Conference Chair and Principal and Co-Founder, Trevi Communications. "The Advisory Board is excited to receive insightful and informative speaking proposals with content and learning objectives that will provoke discussion and have a direct impact on our community."

Apply to Speak

Industry professionals are invited to submit an abstract before submissions close on Friday, June 28, 2024. Each abstract will be reviewed by IESNA's Advisory Board. Selected speakers will be notified in September and will receive a complimentary conference pass with additional benefits, as well as thought leadership exposure across the event's digital channels and marketing initiatives.

