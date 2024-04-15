Intersolar & Energy Storage North America Opens Call for Abstracts for Inaugural Texas Regional Event

Solar, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure professionals encouraged to submit speaking proposals before May 3, 2024 deadline

PORTLAND, Maine, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA) today announced it is accepting abstracts for speaking opportunities at its new regional event slated for November 19-20, 2024 at the Austin Marriott Downtown in Austin, TX.

"Ranked second in the nation for both total installed solar and battery storage capacity, Texas will soon account for the largest share of new utility-scale solar and new battery storage as well," said Wes Doane, Vice President, Intersolar & Energy Storage North America. "With so much opportunity, it's critical that professionals doing business in the state, and those looking to enter the market, can access up-to-date information and resources. To address this need, our conference program will focus on key issues, trends, and lessons-learned within the region."

Through the Call for Abstracts, the Texas event's conference program will feature approximately 15 sessions—elevating diverse speakers and exploring key topics across solar, storage, EV charging infrastructure, and manufacturing. Industry experts will present key insights, explore trends, and discuss innovations. Available speaking formats include single and multi-presenters, as well as panel discussions.

"It's an exciting time for solar, storage, and EV charging infrastructure in Texas—and critical for clean energy professionals to understand the challenges unique to the region's deregulated energy market," said Jane Pulaski, Texas Energy Consultant and Conference Development Partner. "We look forward to receiving thoughtful proposals featuring state policy and regulatory trends from leading experts and policymakers."

Industry professionals are invited to submit an abstract before submissions close on May 3, 2024. Each abstract will be reviewed by Intersolar & Energy Storage North America's advisory board. Selected speakers will be notified in June and receive a complimentary registration pass to the Texas event (among other benefits). Attendee registration for the Texas event will open in May.

