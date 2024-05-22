Intersolar & Energy Storage North America Opens Registration for Inaugural Texas Event

November 2024 event will support solar + storage professionals seeking products, information, and connections for success in the Texas energy market

PORTLAND, Maine and AUSTIN, Texas, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA) today announced registration is now open for its new regional event slated for November 19-20, 2024, at the Austin Marriott Downtown in Austin, Texas.

Focused on supporting the product, information, and connection needs of solar + storage professionals doing or seeking business within the state, the inaugural IESNA Texas conference and trade show will feature a curated exhibit hall, educational program, and networking opportunities—delivering a valuable, accessible, and productive experience to all participants.

"Our goal for IESNA Texas is to help solar + storage professionals find, understand, and accelerate business opportunities in Texas's clean energy economy," says Wes Doane, Vice President, Intersolar & Energy Storage North America. "Over the course of one-and-a-half days, attendees will be able to efficiently source solutions from credible companies; gain insights and information on the Texas market; and build meaningful relationships with peers who understand their challenges."

Event Highlights

15 conference sessions (with focus areas including Finance, Market Development, and Trends, as well as Policy and Regulations, Manufacturing and Supply Chain, IRA Tax Implications, Workforce, and more) selected by an experienced Conference Committee and association partners, Texas Solar Energy Society and Texas Solar Power Association .

and association partners, and . Nearly 40 innovative exhibitors , including APsystems, EPC Power, EndurEnergy, Scorpius Tracker, SEG Solar, SkyFri, and more showcasing their solutions within what will be a sold-out exhibit hall.

, including APsystems, EPC Power, EndurEnergy, Scorpius Tracker, SEG Solar, SkyFri, and more showcasing their solutions within what will be a sold-out exhibit hall. Insightful keynote presentations by clean energy leaders and advocates.

by clean energy leaders and advocates. Daily networking luncheons to build professional connections and facilitate peer discussion.

to build professional connections and facilitate peer discussion. An open-to-all Happy Hour and Launch Party celebration, featuring live music and refreshments.

Space is Limited: Register Early & Save

Early Bird registration is now open, with Conference and Exhibit Hall passes available at their lowest rates. Pass quantities are limited: attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their spot.

For information on pass access and pricing, click here .

. To secure your spot at the early bird rate, register here.

Companies interested in exhibiting in Austin are encouraged to contact the

About Intersolar & Energy Storage North America

Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA) is the premier US-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure. Dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, IESNA events deliver insightful education, invaluable networking, and an immersive exhibit hall experience. The flagship event takes place February 25-27, 2025, in San Diego, California; the regional event debuts November 19-20, 2024, in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit intersolar.us.

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of in-person exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products, Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. Learn more at divcom.com.

Media Contact:

Candace Letizia, Marketing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Intersolar & Energy Storage North America