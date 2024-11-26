Intersolar & Energy Storage North America Texas Successfully Delivers First Regional Conference and Expo

Enthusiastic reception and onsite engagement at inaugural event underscores momentum and opportunity within the state

PORTLAND, Maine and AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA), the premier tradeshow and conference for solar + storage professionals, last week staged its first regional event in Austin, Texas. The inaugural edition brought together more than 600 solar, storage, EV infrastructure, and manufacturing professionals, along with state legislators, regulators, and policy makers.

"We are thrilled with the energy at our first regional event in Texas," said Wes Doane, Vice President, Intersolar & Energy Storage North America. "Our goal for IESNA Texas was to deliver Texas-specific insights and business opportunities to solar and storage professionals. It was gratifying to see connections being made that will help accelerate the clean energy industry in Texas and beyond. We look forward to continuing the momentum with our next edition of IESNA Texas on November 18-19, 2025 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas."

2024 Event Overview

60 Speakers delivered three keynote and 15 conference sessions , offering timely and valuable insights into state topics, trends, and innovations. Highlights included: Thomas Gleeson (Chairman, Public Utility Commission of Texas ) discussed meeting the state's growth in energy demand and the need for grid resilience. Doug Lewin (Stoic Energy), Beth Garza (R Street Institute), and Caitlin Smith (Jupiter Power) explored several topics, including the grid impact of data center growth, how energy storage helped tackle peak summer demand, and more. Well-attended conference sessions that focused on the value of distributed energy resources (including technology advancements and cost declines)—as well as the challenges of interconnection and the need for policy reform and market signal consistency.

delivered , offering timely and valuable insights into state topics, trends, and innovations. Highlights included: 41 Exhibiting companies (spanning inverters, battery management systems, solar cells and modules, grid services, racking systems, and more), including APsystems, EndurEnergy Systems, EnergyScape Renewables, Novasys Greenergy, TorcSill Foundations, Solarpanelrecycling.com, and Yotta Energy —as well as prominent Texas -based associations Texas Solar Energy Society and Texas Solar Power Association .

(spanning inverters, battery management systems, solar cells and modules, grid services, racking systems, and more), including —as well as prominent -based associations and . A lively Launch Party, relaxing Brain Break Lounge sponsored by Smart Energy Decisions, dynamic "Ask the Experts" lunch, and much more.

Plan for 2025

