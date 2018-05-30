Intersolar and ees North America Exhibitions Showcase Top Smart Renewable Energy Technologies of 2018

Tickets for the Intersolar and ees North America exhibition and conferences are currently available online at early bird prices until June 7. One exhibition registration grants full access to all three co-located exhibitions.

The integration of SRE technologies with solar and energy storage will only increase during the transition to renewable power. An expected 16,000 attendees at both events will have a first glimpse of these emerging smart technologies and new market growth opportunities. The California market is rapidly moving toward smart energy integration, with the California Energy Commission's (CEC) recent decision to require all new homes in California to include solar by 2020.

With solar and storage practices on the rise, utilities are adopting smart renewable energy technologies to support the grid. The U.S. Energy Information Association reports that smart meter installations have more than doubled since 2010 and now comprise nearly half of all 150 million U.S. electricity customer accounts. The devastating storms that caused power outages in many North American communities in 2017 are also prompting utilities to plan resiliency efforts. By tapping into distributed energy resources like energy storage and electric vehicles (EVs), utilities are developing demand response programs that can be used to shift and reduce electricity demand and offset costly infrastructure spending.

"Over the past four years, Intersolar and ees North America has been instrumental in connecting Ideal Power with key industry players and provides the opportunity to showcase our innovative power conversion systems to potential new partners," said Lon Bell, CEO of Ideal Power, one of this year's exhibitors. "Year after year, we are pleased with the quality of meetings orchestrated at the event, the conference content, and high-quality dialogue with attendees. The high-traffic show floor has exposed our technology to a variety of applications and customers that we consider to be valuable prospects."

Companies from across the United States and the world will demonstrate the importance of smart energy technologies as more resilient practices are applied with the rapid growth of solar-plus-storage installations nationwide. The full list of exhibitors is available on the Intersolar and ees North America website. Booth spaces at the 2018 event are still available; applications to exhibit are currently available online.

Two Expo Stages Highlight What's Next for Solar, Storage and SRE

In addition to visiting exhibitor booths, 2018 attendees can also participate in select expert presentations and workshops on the expo floor.

At the Innovation & Application Stage, exhibitors and Intersolar AWARD finalists will deliver presentations that discuss latest trends and technological innovations driving the solar and energy storage industries forward. The ees Stage program will offer insights into the energy storage market on Tuesday and electric transportation / Power2Drive topics on Wednesday. This program is drafted together with IBESA (International Battery & Energy Storage Alliance).

Several special events will also be held at the stage. GTM Research will present a new white paper on Tuesday at 11 a.m. on grid edge innovation and offer market predictions for the coming years. The white paper will be free to download for all attendees. Additionally, IREC's annual 3iAwards ceremony will be held on Wednesday to celebrate innovation, ingenuity and inspiration and honors the nation's best in renewable energy and energy efficiency people, programs and projects.

New this year: On Wednesday at the Innovation & Application Stage, exhibition visitors may also attend technical training opportunities at installation workshops that are free of charge and hosted by trusted industry professionals. During each workshop, experts will give hands-on tutorials demonstrating how to correctly design, install and maintain PV and storage products and systems. Each one-hour installation workshop is valid for one NABCEP CEU (Continuing Education Unit).

The full expo program is now available. Additional information on the corresponding Smart Renewable Energy conference track (additional registration fee required,) with five conference sessions, is also available online.

