Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America Announces Keynote Speakers for Upcoming January 17-19 Expo and Conference

SAN DIEGO and PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America (ISNA/ESNA), the industry's flagship solar + storage event, today announced the lineup of keynote speakers for its highly-anticipated trade show and conference, taking place from January 17-19, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center.

"With unprecedented growth predicted over the next five years, it's never been more important to pursue industry information, insights, and connections," said Wes Doane, Vice President, Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. "We're eager to help clean energy professionals get what they need onsite at ISNA/ESNA 2024 this January, where we'll host a carefully-curated lineup of keynote speakers who are among the most impactful voices and experts in their fields." 

Keynote Presentation Schedule & Details

  • On January 17, Dr. Jesse Jenkins—Assistant Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and the Andlinger Center for Energy and Environment at Princeton University and a key architect of the Inflation Reduction Act—will explore the twin challenges of reducing power sector emissions while expanding the United States' electricity supply.
  • On January 18, a keynote panel of cleantech experts and analysts—William Walsh, Rob Gramlich, Eric Hsieh, and Anne Hoskins—will discuss contemporary hurdles facing the renewable energy industry, including heightened pressure from the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, supply chain bottlenecks, and interconnection queues.
  • A keynote lunch for conference attendees hosted by John Zahurancik—President, Americas, at Fluence—will explore the question, "Building a Domestic Supply Chain: Can the US Compete?"

Register here to attend ISNA/ESNA 2024 for access to these valuable insights, as well as 500+ solution providers, focused educational sessions, and engaging networking opportunities.

About Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America
Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America is the premier US-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure. Dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, the event delivers actionable education, invaluable networking, and an immersive exhibit hall experience. Join 9,000+ energy leaders and 500+ exhibitors on January 17-19, 2024 in San Diego, CA, to help accelerate the energy transition. Learn more: https://www.intersolar.us/

About Diversified Communications
Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. Learn more: https://www.divcom.com.

Event Contact:
Candace Letizia, ISNA/ESNA Marketing Director
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Nina Forman
Antenna Group
[email protected]

SOURCE Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America

