Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America Open Team Applications for the 2024 Solar Games

PORTLAND, Maine, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America (ISNA/ESNA), the industry's flagship solar + storage event, is now accepting applications for the fourth-annual Solar Games competition to be held January 17-19, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA.

A bracket-style tournament, the Solar Games tasks teams with building residential solar + storage systems—including solar modules, racking, inverters, battery storage and other components—live in the ISNA/ESNA exhibit hall. Their work is scored on a point system for quality, safety, and other criteria; the winning team advances until the final-round winner is named Solar Games Champion—and awarded $10,000.

"Fierce but friendly competition among talented installer teams make the Solar Games a highly anticipated part of ISNA/ESNA," said Wes Doane, Vice President, Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. "We love this competition and look forward to seeing new companies showcase their skills in pursuit of the top prize and championship title."

Requirements & Details

Interested North American teams must apply before September 18 .

before . All team members must be OSHA 10 certified; one member must be NABCEP certified or a licensed electrician.

Each team will receive $2,000 to help cover travel/lodging expenses.

to help cover travel/lodging expenses. First place will receive $10,000 ; second- and third-place will receive $3,500 and $2,500 (respectively).

; second- and third-place will receive and (respectively). An advisory board with representatives from Institute for Building Technology & Safety, K2 Systems, ReVision Energy, Rolls Battery Engineering, Solar Cowboyz, and Twende Solar will help develop and oversee the competition.

Sponsor-provided equipment will later be donated to Twende Solar for use in projects empowering under-resourced communities with renewable energy systems. Sponsors currently include Electriq Power, K2 Systems, Milwaukee Tool, Rolls Battery Engineering, Roof Tech, and SolaDeck, with more to come.

"There's no other event in the industry like the Solar Games," said Gabe von Wellsheim, Owner, Aloha Solar Power (2023 Solar Games Champions). "It's a challenging and rewarding experience that gives installers the chance to test their skills against other companies across the US. I would highly recommend competing in the Solar Games to any contractor."

Quick Links

About Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America

Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America is the premier US-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure. Dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, the event delivers actionable education, invaluable networking, and an immersive exhibit hall experience. Learn more about attending or exhibiting January 17-19, 2024 in San Diego, CA at intersolar.us .

