Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America's 2024 Conference & Expo Connects Industry Leaders and Innovators, Announces New Regional Event in Texas

SAN DIEGO and PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America (ISNA/ESNA), the industry's flagship solar + storage event, concluded the 2024 edition of its combined conference and expo in San Diego, California on January 19. The event connected 507 exhibiting companies with more than 9,500 visitors.

"ISNA/ESNA has been crucial in helping us get our brand and name out—increasing brand recognition," said Caleb Karpowitz, Sales & Marketing Manager of Energate Solar, a 2024 exhibitor. "Our goals have been accomplished in being here. There's a lot more exposure here when compared to other events; it's still large, but it has the companies you want [and] a much more intimate feeling."

ISNA/ESNA 2024 Highlights



Notably, Wes Doane, ISNA/ESNA Vice President, announced the launch of a new regional event taking place November 19-20, 2024 at the Austin Marriott Downtown in Austin, Texas.

"We're excited to bring ISNA/ESNA to Texas, which is both the fastest-growing solar market in the U.S. as well as our fastest-growing attendee demographic," said Doane. "This expansion reflects our commitment to providing the connections, resources, and knowledge needed to support continued solar and storage growth across the country. We look forward to connecting with industry professionals in Texas and charting a path to grow the region's thriving clean energy economy."

ISNA/ESNA thanks its conference, association, and media partners for contributing to the success of its annual event, which—following November's launch in Texas—will take place February 25-27, 2025 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

About Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America

Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America is the premier US-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure. Dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, the event delivers insightful education, invaluable networking, and an immersive exhibit hall experience. Learn more: intersolar.us .

