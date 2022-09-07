INTERSPECIES | INTERSPACE: Art Exhibition that Explores Spaces, Species, and Humanity

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight ArtsBerry supported artists held their group exhibition in TriBeCa from August 26 to 30, where the dynamic group showcased their paintings, illustrations, sculptures and designs to NYC's most vibrant art scene. Interspecies | Interspace is an exploration of boundaries between imagination and nature, our relationship with nature, and the waste we created throughout history. The artworks explore artists' identities as they are observing nature through different perspectives, while looking into the future through historical stories, myths and fables. Approximately 400 guests attended this exhibition.

Hanx Liu

Hanx is a Visual Artist and Curator with expertise in expressing metaphysical concepts such as logic and emotion through oil painting medium and figurative depiction. As Buddhists use "棒喝" (a blow and a shout to waken one from error) as an approach to break through the limitation of conventional expressions, Hanx provides the audience a moment to detach from the default concepts and re-examine our society.‍

Cherina Cheng

Cherina Cheng is an artist based in New York City. Her work explores the relationship between inner space and symbolic expanses, while invoking light and romantic feelings that cohere into metaphorical realms.‍

Steven Song

Steven is an illustrator from New York City. He graduated from the School of Visual Arts in 2022. Steven creates works by mixing the fragments of life and his own emotions into his arts, while he intends to have audience feel what he felt daily through his artwork.

Xinyun Chen

Xinyun is a Chinese visual artist who explores humanities through realistic paintings with evocative colors and articulated depictions. Xinyun presents two paintings from the Open City series that focuses on showing various sceneries and experiences in NYC through an meticulous yet inspiring perspective.

Qiqi Pan

Qiqi's sculptures connect personal experience, perception of the natural environment, and aesthetics. Qiqi compounds different materials, including wax, ceramic, metal, and wool, to create sculptures. With inspiration from natural phenomena and landscapes, she produces reflections of nature in the handmade and artificial world in her creative way.

Nora Wu

Nora is a visual artist based in New York. Nora's subject matter is nature, where she uses watercolor to capture details in life. Through her artwork, Nora tries to bring the heavy theme in an easy and aesthetic way.

Yuzhuan Zhou

Yuzhuan is an illustrator from China. She is currently studying at the School of Visual Arts in New York. She has drawn illustrations for novels, children's nature education picture books, public welfare programs, etc. and created themed illustrations for Everest Ecological Animal Protection Program.

Emilia Feng

Emilia is an artist from Shanghai, China. Her works include media from oil paintings and digital sculptures to installations. In the process of creation, she is fascinated by the relationship between the fragmentation of ancient frescoes caused by the forces of nature and the traces of humankind. Emilia's art discusses philosophy and the ideology of culture.

Contact:

Ana Tsiung

5512003617

[email protected]

SOURCE ArtsBerry, Inc.