INTERSPORT LAUNCHES SOCCER PARTNERSHIP CONSULTING PRACTICE WITH INTERSPORT FC

Global soccer experts Alfonso Alanis-Cue and Rob Swain to lead Intersport FC, expanding the Chicago-based agency's global sports marketing and consulting capabilities

CHICAGO, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning agency Intersport has launched Intersport Fútbol Company (Intersport FC) to offer brands the most holistic one-stop resource for activations and sponsorships that meaningfully connect with fútbol (soccer) fans. The expansion of its partnership consulting practice will be led by distinguished industry experts Alfonso Alanis-Cue and Rob Swain, who together bring more than 40 years of international experience and a slate of soccer connections across clubs, leagues and federations.

"Soccer is on the cusp of a monumental breakthrough in North America," said Brian Graybill, Intersport president. "Alfonso and Rob are world-class soccer experts who bring a deep understanding of the sport, its fan bases, the global landscape and brand opportunities. Combined with our capabilities in experiential marketing, content and property creation, hospitality and partnership consulting, Intersport FC is uniquely positioned to offer the most robust and well-rounded services—from ideation through execution—for brands to break into or grow in soccer."

Intersport FC equips marketers with rich insights and unrivaled soccer know-how to cut through the noise and guide brand strategy.

"We are delighted to join Intersport's renowned team to introduce and lead its soccer-focused business unit, whilst building on its legacy in the sports industry," said Rob Swain, Intersport FC general manager. "Intersport FC is ideally situated to provide clients a single destination for all things soccer, leveraging our collective knowledge, expertise and network together with Intersport's prominence and track record as a leading full-service agency."

The timing of this launch comes as the world's biggest, most popular soccer events are coming to the United States over the next four years, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup. To help brands maximize these opportunities, Intersport FC offers custom marketing strategies to meet individual brand needs backed by Intersport's industry-leading practices and capabilities. Prior Intersport experience includes brand activations, commercial and operational agreements, brand platforms and partner programs for FIFA World Cup, CONMEBOL Copa America, Allstate All-America Cup, Liga MX, Major League Soccer (MLS), Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (Mexico Soccer Federation), Federación Puertorriquena de Fútbol (Puerto Rico Soccer Federation) and more.

"With the rise in soccer activity throughout North America in the coming years, brands are looking to capitalize on the potential opportunities. Having a thorough knowledge and understanding of the sport is critical in steering the flourishing but fragmented soccer scene," said Alanis-Cue. "Intersport FC gives brands a trusted partner in the soccer space to develop the right strategy that engages with the passionate and evolving fan bases."

Alanis-Cue and Swain most recently served as co-founders and managing partners at O Street Consulting, a boutique sports agency acquired by Intersport in the launch of Intersport FC.

Alanis-Cue is a global sports executive with extensive experience working with top soccer properties throughout the United States and Latin America. His prior experience includes leading business development and marketing strategy with MP & Silva in the Americas, overseeing partnership marketing at MLS and heading business units for top consumer companies. Alanis-Cue holds a Master in Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a bachelor's degree in finance from Georgetown University.

Swain is an expert commercial and legal strategist, highly regarded as an informed advisor within the soccer world. He previously served as in-house counsel for the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and has helped numerous organizations navigate the sport's complex landscape on a global level. His prior experience also includes work in private practice, government, a Fortune 100 media company and a technology start-up. Swain holds a Juris Doctorate from Emory University School of Law, a bachelor's degree in political science from Georgetown University and a master's degree in sport management from Le Centre International d'Etude du Sport.

Through Intersport FC, the Chicago-based agency builds on its four decades of experience at the epicenter of sports marketing and consulting to further expand its global market position. As the largest independently owned sports marketing agency in the United States, Intersport's partnership consulting portfolio represents Fortune 500 and global brands with significant spending power across professional leagues, college sports and championship teams. In addition to its growth in soccer, Intersport's growing sports portfolio has recently included the launch of the first-of-its-kind World Champions Cup golf tournament, the revival of the Women's College Basketball All-Star Game and the acquisition of the Association of Pickleball Players.

Brands interested in working with Intersport FC or learning more should contact Intersport at [email protected].

About Intersport:

Intersport is an award-winning agency and leader in the creation of ideas, content and experiences that attract and engage passionate audiences. Its industry-leading team offers expert insights in content creation, experiential marketing, hospitality, partnership consulting and platform development. The Chicago-based agency also owns and operates events across the professional and collegiate sports landscape, including basketball, football, golf, pickleball and volleyball. Intersport has been headquartered in Chicago since its inception in 1985, with additional offices in Boston, Detroit and New York. It was recognized on Event Marketer's 2024 It List featuring the top 100 agencies serving the experiential industry. Its inaugural World Champions Cup was also recognized by Sports Business Journal as a finalist for the 2024 Sports Breakthrough of the Year Award. Learn more at www.intersport.global and on social media (LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook).

