Interstate Hotels & Resorts and Baptist Health Debut the New Hilton Miami Dadeland

"We are excited to see the opening of Hilton Miami Dadeland," said Ana Lopez- Blazquez, Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer for Baptist Health. "Early on, we knew we wanted to introduce a unique product to the market that would serve a variety of needs. Hilton embraced our vision of a multipurpose hotel, with rooms equipped for extended stays, and our desire to incorporate wellness into the design of the guest rooms and amenities."

"We are proud to be working with Baptist Health South Florida to operate the Hilton Miami Dadeland with its dynamic environment and distinct lifestyle focus," said Michael J. Deitemeyer, president and CEO of Interstate Hotels & Resorts. "Partnering with leading brands like Hilton and Baptist Health allows Interstate to accelerate our continued evolution."

Designed by local Coral Gables Architect, CallisonRTKL, special design details infused throughout the hotel include Cuban tiles and pineapple-themed wall art and textiles with abstract lines, which represents the fruit's symbol of hospitality and adds a touch of local style to the property. Hilton Miami Dadeland features 184 contemporary rooms, including 34 suites tailored to guests staying for extended periods, bringing a welcoming and uplifting environment for hotel guests.

The property offers Hilton's revolutionary, state-of-the-art Five Feet to Fitness™ in-room wellness concept, bringing 11 different fitness equipment and accessory options into the guest room. Five Feet to Fitness™ is perfect for exercise enthusiasts who prefer to workout in private to maintain their routine. Furthering the focus on overall wellness for leisure and business travelers, Hilton Miami Dadeland features a health and wellness center with fitness room, meditation garden, heated outdoor pool and walking and jogging trails at the property.

Hilton Miami Dadeland offers the largest meeting and event space in the area with 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, including a 6,250-square-foot ballroom with private outdoor patio and dedicated pre-function areas.

Executive Chef Andrew Edwards, culinary director of Table 55, created a flavorful, fresh and seasonal menu with the best ingredients from sustainable, local farms and producers, complemented with produce from the on-site garden.

"We are excited to introduce Table 55 at Hilton Miami Dadeland," said Fernando Salazar, Senior Vice President of Food & Beverage of Interstate Hotels & Resorts. "At Table 55, we are committed to embracing sustainability in all we do, using fresh local produce in a creative way in all of our dishes, while delivering exceptional service. Table 55 is a testament to a new generation of hotel restaurants, celebrating creative dining concepts with a freestanding restaurant mentality to ensure it becomes a favorite spot for both locals and guests."

In addition to the hotel's restaurant, Hilton Miami Dadeland offers a grab-n-go pantry, Starbucks®, a Wall of Water bar with bottled water from around the world and room service.

The hotel is led by General Manager James Shandor, Director of Sales & Marketing Rosa Albert and Executive Chef Edwards. Situated in the heart of Kendall and adjacent to Baptist Hospital of Miami, Hilton Miami Dadeland is located 13 miles from Miami Airport and two miles from Dadeland Mall and Metro Station, an area known for its convenient locale for business and leisure guests alike.

Hilton Miami Dadeland is also part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 16 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in and choose their room. The hotel is also part of Hilton's Travel with Purpose corporate responsibility strategy, which fosters sustainable travel and tourism globally.

In celebration of the grand opening, the hotel is offering a special opening room rate starting from $149 a night. Hilton Honors members who book at Hilton Miami Dadeland between now and May 31, 2019 will earn 1,000 Bonus Hilton Honors points per night. For additional information or to make a reservation, visit Hilton.com.

About Interstate Hotels & Resorts

Interstate Hotels & Resorts is the leading U.S.-based global hotel management company, operating branded full- and select-service hotels, resorts, convention centers, and independent hotels. Currently, Interstate's global portfolio represents 530 properties in 12 countries inclusive of a committed pipeline of signed hotels under construction or development around the world. The company's experienced operators, industry leading platforms, and extensive management capabilities produce exceptional guest experiences and optimal returns for hotel owners and investors. For more information, please visit www.interstatehotels.com . Connect with Interstate on Facebook and LinkedIn .



About Baptist Health South Florida

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 10 hospitals (Baptist Hospital, Baptist Children's Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East, Bethesda Hospital West, Doctors Hospital, Fishermen's Community Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Mariners Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital), more than 40 physician practices, 50 outpatient and urgent care facilities, Baptist Health Medical Group, Baptist Health Quality Network and internationally renowned centers of excellence spanning across Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to our faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has more than 19,500 employees and more than 3,000 affiliated physicians. Baptist Health South Florida has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit http://BaptistHealth.net/newsroom and connect with us on Facebook at facebook.com/BaptistHealthSF and on Twitter and Instagram @BaptistHealthSF.

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For nearly 100 years, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the world, providing new product innovations and services to meet guests' evolving needs. With more than 585 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties are located in the world's most sought-after destinations for guests who know that where they stay matters. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Begin your journey at www.hilton.com , and learn more by visiting newsroom.hilton.com/hhr or following Hilton Hotels & Resorts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

