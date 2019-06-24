Interstate Hotels & Resorts Breaks Out Of The Bun With New Beyond Burger™ Promotion

From July 15 – October 31, 2019 , Interstate's restaurant and banquet menus will feature recipes using the Beyond Burger, a plant-based take on the perfect summer meal. With a mission to create the Future of Protein ® , Beyond has designed a revolutionary plant-based burger to have the meaty taste, texture and versatility consumers love about ground beef, but with the added health and sustainability benefits of plant-based meat.

With 7.3 million people in the U.S. alone following a vegetarian-based diet, of which 1 million are vegan, Interstate wanted to reach all guests with menu options that appeal to vegetarians and vegans, as well as meat-eaters by offering more impressive plant-forward entrees that still deliver all the flavor, aroma and beefiness of traditional burgers.

"With the growing popularity of plant-based diets, we set out to find a plant-based burger that people who enjoy meat would love," said Interstate Hotels & Resorts' SVP of Food and Beverage, Fernando Salazar. "We found that the Beyond Burger is just that – a product that lets our guests substitute ground beef burgers for plant-based Beyond Burgers, without sacrificing flavor or taste."

Interstate's hotels and resorts in the U.S. will carry the 100% plant-based Beyond Burger which contains no GMOs, soy or gluten across lunch, dinner and catering menus, with their own take on recipes using the plant-based meat. Just as no two restaurant menus are alike, no two Beyond menu items will be alike across the high-end portfolio. From enchiladas to meatballs and truffle mac and cheese burgers, there are no boundaries when it comes to this plant-based addition.

A global leader in third-party hotel management, Interstate Hotels & Resorts' depth of experience across all lodging segments and asset classes drives results in each of its managed hotels worldwide. For more information on Interstate Hotels & Resorts, visit www.InterstateHotels.com.

About Interstate Hotels & Resorts

Interstate Hotels & Resorts is a leading, global third-party hotel management company, operating branded full service, select service, luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers and lifestyle hotels. Currently, Interstate's global portfolio represents 605 properties in 15 countries inclusive of a committed pipeline of hotels under construction or development around the world. The company's experienced operators, industry-leading platforms and extensive management capabilities produce exceptional guest experiences and optimal returns for hotel owners and investors. For more information, please visit www.interstatehotels.com. Connect with Interstate Hotels & Resorts on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of building meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating its plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat's brand commitment, "Eat What You Love," represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat's portfolio of fresh and frozen plant-based proteins are sold at more than 30,000 retail and foodservice outlets worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE Interstate Hotels & Resorts

