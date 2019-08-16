Interstate Hotels & Resorts Crowns Winner Of The Ultimate Food + Bar Summit

Interstate's food and beverage evolution is changing the culinary story, transforming hotel restaurants into destination eateries with as much popular appeal for locals as well as hotel guests. Participating in immersive educational experiences in an environment shaped to spark creativity, further their training and recognize the best, the ultimate showdown tested the chefs' skills to create a dish using mystery ingredients that can be replicated in a restaurant, bar or banquet environment.

"The Ultimate Food + Bar Summit enriches our evolution and commitment focusing on education, training and opportunity across all verticals to further develop our talent, ultimately improving our performance," said Elie Khoury, Interstate's executive vice president of operations resources. "This competition is key in recognizing and developing our culinary talent at Interstate, as well as providing a platform for our chefs from around the country to collaborate and learn from one another."

Executive Chef Dane Blom of The Citizen Hotel and Grange Restaurant & Bar in Sacramento was named the winner. Executive Chef Raymond Nicasio from The Westin Bonaventure Hotel and Suites, Los Angeles placed second and Executive Chef Michael Ford from Streamsong Resort in Florida placed third.

"We are very proud of Chef Dane, whose creativity and passion for excellence inspires our culinary teams around the world," said Fernando Salazar. "I am also honored to announce that the competition's first and second place winners, Chef Dane and Chef Raymond, will be showcasing their talents globally by participating in world-renowned gastronomic experiences in Spain."

The Ultimate Food + Bar Summit competition took place August 13 - 14, 2019 at the Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens in Sonoma. The contestants were given three ingredients in advance of the competition, while the rest of the ingredients remained a surprise until the day of the showdown, at which time, chefs created their recipes that met competition guidelines. The competition was judged by Elie Khoury, celebrity chef Tracey Shepos Cenami of Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens, along with other Interstate executives: Fernando Salazar, Senior Vice President of Food & Beverage; Bradley Moore, Vice President of Food & Beverage Operations; and Stephen Roach, Vice President of Food & Beverage–Europe.

