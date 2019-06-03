Interstate Hotels & Resorts Focuses Attention In The West

"As we leverage our scale to drive value for our owners, this portfolio builds on our select service expertise as we work to perform best in all hospitality verticals," said Interstate Hotels & Resorts' President and CEO, Michael J. Deitemeyer. "We're honored to be selected by Glacier House Hotels for this premier portfolio and look forward to expanding our relationship with this top developer."

The portfolio of premium select service properties aggregates to 1,285 rooms, located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Texas and Washington state and spanning across nine brands under top lodging companies including Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Best Western. Six of the 13 hotels are under construction, with targeted opening dates from June 2019 to June 2020.

"We were, of course, drawn to Interstate Hotels & Resorts based on their top-notch management expertise, but also their owner-centric mindset. Engaging Interstate to manage these properties allows us to focus on improving our business fundamentals identifying and developing relationships with investors and franchise companies," said Glacier House Hotels Principal, Acquisitions and Development, Jordan Scott. "We look forward to our continued relationship with Interstate and know this portfolio is in the best of hands with their extensive team."

A global leader in third-party hotel management, Interstate Hotels & Resorts' depth of experience across all lodging segments and asset classes drives results in each of its managed hotels worldwide. For more information on Interstate Hotels & Resorts, visit www.InterstateHotels.com.

About Interstate Hotels & Resorts

Interstate Hotels & Resorts is a leading, global third-party hotel management company, operating branded full service, select service, luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers and lifestyle hotels. Currently, Interstate's global portfolio represents 605 properties in 15 countries inclusive of a committed pipeline of hotels under construction or development around the world. The company's experienced operators, industry-leading platforms and extensive management capabilities produce exceptional guest experiences and optimal returns for hotel owners and investors. For more information, please visit www.interstatehotels.com. Connect with Interstate Hotels & Resorts on Facebook and LinkedIn .

