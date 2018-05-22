Interstate Hotels & Resorts Ignites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality

ARLINGTON, Va., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Interstate Hotels & Resorts, widely recognized in the hospitality field as the leader in hotel and resort management, is igniting its digital prowess by naming industry guru, Mike Wylie, head of eCommerce.
"Hiring thought leaders such as Mike is a crucial strategy to give us a competitive advantage," said Mike Deitemeyer, president and CEO of Interstate Hotels & Resorts. "With 20-years in digital marketing, his experience will propel us ahead of the industry, driving innovative growth and impacting global distribution."
Named one of the 25 Most Extraordinary Sales and Marketing Minds in Hospitality and Travel by HSMAI, Mike brings enviable industry and agency experience. After leading e-commerce efforts for Hilton and Wyndham, he launched Standing Dog Interactive, a digital marketing agency. Recognized as one of Inc. 5000s fastest growing private companies in North America for three years in a row, he grew Standing Dog to $8 million in revenues, and landed more than 1,000 Marriott properties as accounts. A digital pioneer specializing in independent and major hotel brands, Mike developed the hospitality industry's first reputation management application, Review Analyst.
Based in Dallas, Mike is responsible for leading all aspects of digital marketing, including overseeing electronic marketing efforts, website initiatives and third-party online travel agents for multiple properties around the globe.
A global leader in third-party hotel management, Interstate Hotels & Resorts' depth of experience across all lodging segments and asset classes drives results in each of its managed hotels worldwide. For more information on Interstate Hotels & Resorts, visit www.InterstateHotels.com.
About Interstate Hotels & Resorts
Interstate Hotels & Resorts is the leading U.S.-based global hotel management company, operating branded full- and select-service hotels, resorts, convention centers, and independent hotels. Currently, Interstate's global portfolio represents 540 properties in 12 countries inclusive of committed pipeline of signed hotels under construction or development around the world. The Company's experienced operators, industry leading platforms, and extensive management capabilities produce exceptional guest experiences and optimal returns for hotel owners and investors. For more information, please visit www.interstatehotels.com, or follow Interstate on Facebook and LinkedIn.
For More Media Information:
Natasha Wojcik/ Amanda Lewis
The Zimmerman Agency • 850.668.2222
nwojcik@zimmerman.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interstate-hotels--resorts-ignites-its-digital-leadership-by-landing-one-of-the-most-extraordinary-sales--marketing-minds-in-hospitality-300652546.html
SOURCE Interstate Hotels & Resorts
Share this article