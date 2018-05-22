Interstate Hotels & Resorts Ignites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality

Named one of the 25 Most Extraordinary Sales and Marketing Minds in Hospitality and Travel by HSMAI, Mike brings enviable industry and agency experience. After leading e-commerce efforts for Hilton and Wyndham, he launched Standing Dog Interactive, a digital marketing agency. Recognized as one of Inc. 5000s fastest growing private companies in North America for three years in a row, he grew Standing Dog to $8 million in revenues, and landed more than 1,000 Marriott properties as accounts. A digital pioneer specializing in independent and major hotel brands, Mike developed the hospitality industry's first reputation management application, Review Analyst.

Based in Dallas, Mike is responsible for leading all aspects of digital marketing, including overseeing electronic marketing efforts, website initiatives and third-party online travel agents for multiple properties around the globe.

A global leader in third-party hotel management, Interstate Hotels & Resorts' depth of experience across all lodging segments and asset classes drives results in each of its managed hotels worldwide.

Interstate Hotels & Resorts is the leading U.S.-based global hotel management company, operating branded full- and select-service hotels, resorts, convention centers, and independent hotels. Currently, Interstate's global portfolio represents 540 properties in 12 countries inclusive of committed pipeline of signed hotels under construction or development around the world. The Company's experienced operators, industry leading platforms, and extensive management capabilities produce exceptional guest experiences and optimal returns for hotel owners and investors. For more information, please visit www.interstatehotels.com, or follow Interstate on Facebook and LinkedIn.

