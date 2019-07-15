Interstate Hotels & Resorts Names Andrew J. Arthurs Chief Information Officer

"As part of Interstate's continued evolution we are pleased to add Andrew to our executive team," said Michael J. Deitemeyer, president and CEO of Interstate Hotels & Resorts. "His leadership in building IT teams and technology-enabled solutions supports our objective to differentiate the company by leveraging our scale and performing best in class in all hospitality verticals."

Bringing with him more than 15 years in technology leadership in the hospitality industry, Arthurs was most recently chief information officer at Two Roads Hospitality and Lowe, where he oversaw the integration of Destination Hotels and Commune Hotels and Resorts to create the world's largest, independent lifestyle hotel management company, with approximately 100 hotels and resorts under management. While at Two Roads Hospitality, Arthurs also lead the partnership with Amazon to design and launch Alexa for Hospitality. Prior to joining Two Roads Hospitality, Arthurs held various leadership positions in the IT organization at Vail Resorts.

A global leader in third-party hotel management, Interstate Hotels & Resorts' depth of experience across all lodging segments and asset classes drives results in each of its managed hotels worldwide.

Interstate Hotels & Resorts is a leading, global third-party hotel management company, operating branded full service, select service, luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers and lifestyle hotels. Currently, Interstate's global portfolio represents 605 properties in 15 countries inclusive of a committed pipeline of hotels under construction or development around the world. The company's experienced operators, industry-leading platforms and extensive management capabilities produce exceptional guest experiences and optimal returns for hotel owners and investors. For more information, please visit www.interstatehotels.com. Connect with Interstate Hotels & Resorts on Facebook and LinkedIn.

